Tennis player Leander Paes joins TMC in presence of Mamata Banerjee in Goa | Latest news India

Ahead of the state assembly elections in Goa next year, famed tennis player Leander Paes took part in the Trinamool Congress on Friday in the presence of party supremo and West Bengali Mamata Banerjee.

We are very pleased to share that Shri @Leander joined us today in the presence of our honorable chairman @MamataOfficial! Together we will make sure that everyone in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy we have been waiting for since 2014! — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) October 29, 2021

The Bangladeshi CM is currently on a two-day visit to the poll-bound coastal state, where she is expected to meet a range of people about the expansion of her party’s footprint in the state. She has already announced that her party will compete for all seats in the upcoming municipal elections, making her national ambition clear.

A delighted Banerjee welcomed the tennis star to her party, saying that Paes was like her younger brother. I have known him since I was the Minister of Youth and Sports of this country. I’m too happy, she said. Thank you very much, Leander. Thank you so much for coming, she said, handing him a party flag. The two leaders addressed the media after the event.

During the press conference, Paes thanked the Bengali CM and fondly recalled how Banerjee was encouraging and supportive when she was Minister of Sports. When asked about his plans for the state, he said, I am very grateful for this opportunity from Didi. The vehicle I have chosen for the past 30 years to make our people proud has been Tennis. Now that I have retired from Tennis, the vehicle has changed and I want to make a difference for the youth. He also said that he has joined the TMC to make a difference to our country. He further praised Banerjee and called her a true champion.

Earlier in the day, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu also joined the TMC in the presence of the party chief.