Sports
Secondary schools: Westervelt lifts Shenendehowa hockey 5-0
Kelly Westervelt scored twice and top-seeded Shenendehowa defeated Shaker 5-0 on Thursday in the Section II Class AA Field Hockey Semifinals.
Hannah Merritt assisted in three of the goals for the Plainsmen as they advance to the championship game against Guilderland at 2 p.m. at Schuylerville High School on Sunday.
Guilderland defeated Saratoga Springs 2-1 in overtime on Chelsea King’s second goal of the game.
BARLETTA GETS MILESTONE
The Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball team defeated Shaker 25-15, 25-7, 25-8 in the Section II Class AA quarterfinals as Kasia Barletta had five service points and 21 digs for Shen, passing the 1,000-grave career milestone . Process.
Ballston Spa came back from two sets behind at the start of the game to take a 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Saratoga Springs.
Sarah Bozzo had 45 assists for the Scotties, Emily Robbie had 13 kills, three blocks and 15 digs and Carlie Koebbeman had four aces, 11 kills and five blocks.
Lili Yefimenko led Saratoga with three aces, two kills, 18 digs and one assist.
In the first round of Class A, South Glens Falls defeated Scotia-Glenville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14, while Sophia Hallenbeck and Kate McDonough each had 10 kills for the Bulldogs and Haley Corso had 35 assists and 11 digs. .
Averill Park defeated Mohonasen 25-20, 25-16, 25-20, as Isabella Mahar had 23 digs and three aces, and MaKenna Carter had nine blocks and seven kills for Averill Park.
Alexis Haley led Mohonasen with 15 assists, 15 digs and two aces.
In the Class B quarterfinals, Broadalbin-Perth defeated Lansingburgh 25-8, 25-15, 25-9.
Sophia Rogers had 13 kills and three blocks for BP, Sami Westfall had eight kills, two aces and one block, Shelby Fenton had 16 service points, seven aces and two kills and Ellie Mitchell had 25 assists, 20 service points and five aces.
Sixth-seeded Ichabod Crane defeated Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, 25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 25-18.
Emma Scheitinger had 15 kills, 5 aces and 11 digs for Ichabod Crane.
Julia Jaworowski had 12 kills and four aces for Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, and Kathryn Braun had 20 assists and 12 digs.
FONDA, SCHOHARIE WIN WAC TITLES
The Fonda-Fultonville boys’ cross-country team took the top three individual places and won the Western Athletic Conference team championship by 21 points, to 35 for Mayfield.
Bennett Melita won the race at the Harry H. Hoag Athletic Complex in Fort Plain, completing three miles in 16:22.22.
He was followed respectively by teammates Ty Sanges (17:00.03) and Matheu Dettenreider (17:01.29).
Allen Booth and Michael Carpenter also scored for Fonda.
Schoharie won the girls’ team title in a close matchup, scoring 43 points to 49 for Mayfield and 52 for Canajoharie/Fort Plain.
Fort Plain-Canajoharie’s Olivia Schaffer won the race in 20:25.19, followed by Schoharies top runner Scarlett Rose in 21:06.51.
Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Sophia Verbicky (21:27.25) was third.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL SEEDS SET
The main venues for the upcoming Section II boys’ volleyball tournaments are Shenendehowa and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.
Brackets for the tournaments were unveiled on Thursday, and play began on Monday in the Section II Division I tournament. Top seed Shenendehowa will play No. 8 Shaker in Monday’s quarterfinals, while No. 7 Niskayuna will travel to No. 2 Columbia, No. 6 Guilderland will face No. 3 Saratoga Springs and No. 4 Bethlehem will play No. 5 Colony. The semifinals will be played on Wednesday and the championship game will take place two days later at Rensselaer High School.
The Areas Division II tournament will consist of a championship match only. In that November 5 match, No. 1 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake against No. 2 CBA at Rensselaer High School.
FIELD HOCKEY
SECTION II TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA HALF FIELD
SHENENDEHOWA 5, SHAKEER 0
Shaker 0 0 0 0 0
Shenendehowa 1 0 3 1 5
Shaker Score: None. Shenendehowa to score: Westervelt 2-0, Eggleston 1-1, Miller 1-0, Satterlee 1-0, Merritt 0-3, Joyce 0-1. Goalkeepers: Shaker, Testo, 12 saves; Great, 3 saves. Shenendehowa, Anslow, 1 rescue.
GUILDERLAND 2, SARATOGA SPRINGS 1 (OT)
Standings: Saratoga Springs led 1-0. Guilderland scoring: King 2-0, Collins 0-1. Saratoga Springs score: Shamberger 1-0. Goalkeepers: Guilderland, Cannistraci, 2 saves. Saratoga Springs, Holtby, 9 saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SECTION II TOURNAMENT
CLASS AA Quarter Final
BALLSTON SPA 3, SARATOGA SPRINGS 2
Set Scores: 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22. Ballston Spa highlights: Bozzo, 45 assists; Robbie, 13 murders, 3 blocks, 15 digs; Koebbeman, 4 aces, 11 kills, 5 blocks. Saratoga Springs Highlights: Yefimenko, 3 aces, 2 kills, 18 digs, 1 assist; Stallmer, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 count; Frania, 2 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs, 2 assists.
SHENENDEHOWA 3, SHAKEER 0
Set Scores: 25-15, 25-7, 25-8. Highlights Shenendehowa: Barletta, 5 service points, 21 excavations; Paliwodzinski, 20 service points, 8 aces, 15 digs, 32 assists; Almeida, 6 service points, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Ennist, 14 dead.
COLUMBIA 3, GUIDELAND 0
Set Scores: 25-15, 25-17, 25-6. Columbia Highlights: King, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Philips, 7 kills, 1 block; Silliman, 18 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces; Lallier, 9 aces, 6 digs. Guilderland highlights: Hoyle, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 6 kills, 6 digs.
CLASS A, FIRST CLASS
AVERILL PARK 3, MOHONASEN 0
Set Scores: 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Highlights of Averill Park: Rose, 11 excavations; Mahar, 23 graves, 3 aces; Kronau, 15 assists; Carter, 9 blocks, 7 kills. Mohonasen highlights: Haley, 15 assists, 15 digs, 2 aces; Ullman, 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Skoda, 7 murders, 3 digs.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA-GLENVILLE 0
Set Scores: 25-15, 25-20, 25-14. South Glens Falls Highlights: Dake, 12 digs; Hallenbeck, 10 dead; McDonough, 10 killed; Corso, 35 assists, 11 digs; Fitzsimmons, 6 murders, 19 digs; Ogburn, 12 graves. Scotia-Glenville Highlights: Wood, 7 assists, 4 counts; Harrigan, 2 murders, 14 digs; Kristel, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs.
CLASS B
BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, LANSINGBURGH 0
Set scores: 25-8, 25-15, 25-9. BP Highlights: Rogers, 13 kills, 3 blocks; Westfall, 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Fenton, 16 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills; Mitchell, 25 assists, 20 service points, 5 aces.
ICHABOD CRANE 3, NOTRE DAME BISHOPS GIBBONS 0
Set Scores: 25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 25-18. Ichabod Crane highlights: Scheitinger, 15 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs; Kelley, 13 dead, 4 blocks; More, 19 assists, 16 digs, 6 kills; DeKrooi, 14 counts, 5 aces. ND-BG highlights: Jaworowski, 12 kills, 4 aces; Jaworoswki, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Braun, 20 assists, 12 digs; Kuban, 11 excavations, Gullion, 9 excavations.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
WAC championship
Team Scores: Fonda-Fultonville 21, Mayfield 35, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 102, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 112, Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Middleburgh 134, Galway 140, Duanesburg 149.
Harry H. Hoag (3 miles) Melita (FF) Athletics Complex, 4:22.22; Sanges (FF), 17:00.03; Dettenreider (FF), 17:01.29; Abdella (May), 17:04.68; Jourden (May), 17:38.88; Stand (FF), 17:59.43; Ruberti (May), 18:13.88; Leaching (May), 18:39.26; Carpenter (FF), 18:52.27; Youth (NDBG), 18:57.61.
GIRLS THROUGH THE COUNTRY
WAC championship
Team Scores: Schoharie 43, Mayfield 49, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 52, Fonda-Fultonville 68.
At Harry H. Hoag Athletic Complex (3 miles) Schaffer (FP/C), 20:25.19; Rose (Scho), 21:06.51; Verbicky (Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons), 21:27.25; Ballard (Scho), 22:11.50; Jordan (Galway), 22:19.86; Elble (Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Middleburgh), 22:27.15; Halloran (May), 22:55.87; Powers (May), 22:59.39; Charbonneau (FF), 23:13.10; Karker (C/FP), 23:16.24.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: High School Sports, Sports
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/10/28/high-schools-westervelt-lifts-shenendehowa-field-hockey-5-0/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]