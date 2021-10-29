Secondary schools: Westervelt lifts Shenendehowa hockey 5-0

Kelly Westervelt scored twice and top-seeded Shenendehowa defeated Shaker 5-0 on Thursday in the Section II Class AA Field Hockey Semifinals.

Hannah Merritt assisted in three of the goals for the Plainsmen as they advance to the championship game against Guilderland at 2 p.m. at Schuylerville High School on Sunday.

Guilderland defeated Saratoga Springs 2-1 in overtime on Chelsea King’s second goal of the game.

BARLETTA GETS MILESTONE

The Shenendehowa girls’ volleyball team defeated Shaker 25-15, 25-7, 25-8 in the Section II Class AA quarterfinals as Kasia Barletta had five service points and 21 digs for Shen, passing the 1,000-grave career milestone . Process.

Ballston Spa came back from two sets behind at the start of the game to take a 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22 win over Saratoga Springs.

Sarah Bozzo had 45 assists for the Scotties, Emily Robbie had 13 kills, three blocks and 15 digs and Carlie Koebbeman had four aces, 11 kills and five blocks.

Lili Yefimenko led Saratoga with three aces, two kills, 18 digs and one assist.

In the first round of Class A, South Glens Falls defeated Scotia-Glenville, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14, while Sophia Hallenbeck and Kate McDonough each had 10 kills for the Bulldogs and Haley Corso had 35 assists and 11 digs. .

Averill Park defeated Mohonasen 25-20, 25-16, 25-20, as Isabella Mahar had 23 digs and three aces, and MaKenna Carter had nine blocks and seven kills for Averill Park.

Alexis Haley led Mohonasen with 15 assists, 15 digs and two aces.

In the Class B quarterfinals, Broadalbin-Perth defeated Lansingburgh 25-8, 25-15, 25-9.

Sophia Rogers had 13 kills and three blocks for BP, Sami Westfall had eight kills, two aces and one block, Shelby Fenton had 16 service points, seven aces and two kills and Ellie Mitchell had 25 assists, 20 service points and five aces.

Sixth-seeded Ichabod Crane defeated Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, 25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 25-18.

Emma Scheitinger had 15 kills, 5 aces and 11 digs for Ichabod Crane.

Julia Jaworowski had 12 kills and four aces for Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons, and Kathryn Braun had 20 assists and 12 digs.

FONDA, SCHOHARIE WIN WAC TITLES

The Fonda-Fultonville boys’ cross-country team took the top three individual places and won the Western Athletic Conference team championship by 21 points, to 35 for Mayfield.

Bennett Melita won the race at the Harry H. Hoag Athletic Complex in Fort Plain, completing three miles in 16:22.22.

He was followed respectively by teammates Ty Sanges (17:00.03) and Matheu Dettenreider (17:01.29).

Allen Booth and Michael Carpenter also scored for Fonda.

Schoharie won the girls’ team title in a close matchup, scoring 43 points to 49 for Mayfield and 52 for Canajoharie/Fort Plain.

Fort Plain-Canajoharie’s Olivia Schaffer won the race in 20:25.19, followed by Schoharies top runner Scarlett Rose in 21:06.51.

Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Sophia Verbicky (21:27.25) was third.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL SEEDS SET

The main venues for the upcoming Section II boys’ volleyball tournaments are Shenendehowa and Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake.

Brackets for the tournaments were unveiled on Thursday, and play began on Monday in the Section II Division I tournament. Top seed Shenendehowa will play No. 8 Shaker in Monday’s quarterfinals, while No. 7 Niskayuna will travel to No. 2 Columbia, No. 6 Guilderland will face No. 3 Saratoga Springs and No. 4 Bethlehem will play No. 5 Colony. The semifinals will be played on Wednesday and the championship game will take place two days later at Rensselaer High School.

The Areas Division II tournament will consist of a championship match only. In that November 5 match, No. 1 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake against No. 2 CBA at Rensselaer High School.

FIELD HOCKEY

SECTION II TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA HALF FIELD

SHENENDEHOWA 5, SHAKEER 0

Shaker 0 0 0 0 0

Shenendehowa 1 0 3 1 5

Shaker Score: None. Shenendehowa to score: Westervelt 2-0, Eggleston 1-1, Miller 1-0, Satterlee 1-0, Merritt 0-3, Joyce 0-1. Goalkeepers: Shaker, Testo, 12 saves; Great, 3 saves. Shenendehowa, Anslow, 1 rescue.

GUILDERLAND 2, SARATOGA SPRINGS 1 (OT)

Standings: Saratoga Springs led 1-0. Guilderland scoring: King 2-0, Collins 0-1. Saratoga Springs score: Shamberger 1-0. Goalkeepers: Guilderland, Cannistraci, 2 saves. Saratoga Springs, Holtby, 9 saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SECTION II TOURNAMENT

CLASS AA Quarter Final

BALLSTON SPA 3, SARATOGA SPRINGS 2

Set Scores: 23-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22. Ballston Spa highlights: Bozzo, 45 assists; Robbie, 13 murders, 3 blocks, 15 digs; Koebbeman, 4 aces, 11 kills, 5 blocks. Saratoga Springs Highlights: Yefimenko, 3 aces, 2 kills, 18 digs, 1 assist; Stallmer, 8 kills, 1 block, 1 count; Frania, 2 aces, 6 kills, 11 digs, 2 assists.

SHENENDEHOWA 3, SHAKEER 0

Set Scores: 25-15, 25-7, 25-8. Highlights Shenendehowa: Barletta, 5 service points, 21 excavations; Paliwodzinski, 20 service points, 8 aces, 15 digs, 32 assists; Almeida, 6 service points, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Ennist, 14 dead.

COLUMBIA 3, GUIDELAND 0

Set Scores: 25-15, 25-17, 25-6. Columbia Highlights: King, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Philips, 7 kills, 1 block; Silliman, 18 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces; Lallier, 9 aces, 6 digs. Guilderland highlights: Hoyle, 3 aces, 2 blocks, 6 kills, 6 digs.

CLASS A, FIRST CLASS

AVERILL PARK 3, MOHONASEN 0

Set Scores: 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Highlights of Averill Park: Rose, 11 excavations; Mahar, 23 graves, 3 aces; Kronau, 15 assists; Carter, 9 blocks, 7 kills. Mohonasen highlights: Haley, 15 assists, 15 digs, 2 aces; Ullman, 4 kills, 1 assist, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Skoda, 7 murders, 3 digs.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3, SCOTIA-GLENVILLE 0

Set Scores: 25-15, 25-20, 25-14. South Glens Falls Highlights: Dake, 12 digs; Hallenbeck, 10 dead; McDonough, 10 killed; Corso, 35 assists, 11 digs; Fitzsimmons, 6 murders, 19 digs; Ogburn, 12 graves. Scotia-Glenville Highlights: Wood, 7 assists, 4 counts; Harrigan, 2 murders, 14 digs; Kristel, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs.

CLASS B

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, LANSINGBURGH 0

Set scores: 25-8, 25-15, 25-9. BP Highlights: Rogers, 13 kills, 3 blocks; Westfall, 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Fenton, 16 service points, 7 aces, 2 kills; Mitchell, 25 assists, 20 service points, 5 aces.

ICHABOD CRANE 3, NOTRE DAME BISHOPS GIBBONS 0

Set Scores: 25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 25-18. Ichabod Crane highlights: Scheitinger, 15 kills, 5 aces, 11 digs; Kelley, 13 dead, 4 blocks; More, 19 assists, 16 digs, 6 kills; DeKrooi, 14 counts, 5 aces. ND-BG highlights: Jaworowski, 12 kills, 4 aces; Jaworoswki, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Braun, 20 assists, 12 digs; Kuban, 11 excavations, Gullion, 9 excavations.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WAC championship

Team Scores: Fonda-Fultonville 21, Mayfield 35, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 102, Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons 112, Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Middleburgh 134, Galway 140, Duanesburg 149.

Harry H. Hoag (3 miles) Melita (FF) Athletics Complex, 4:22.22; Sanges (FF), 17:00.03; Dettenreider (FF), 17:01.29; Abdella (May), 17:04.68; Jourden (May), 17:38.88; Stand (FF), 17:59.43; Ruberti (May), 18:13.88; Leaching (May), 18:39.26; Carpenter (FF), 18:52.27; Youth (NDBG), 18:57.61.

GIRLS THROUGH THE COUNTRY

WAC championship

Team Scores: Schoharie 43, Mayfield 49, Canajoharie/Fort Plain 52, Fonda-Fultonville 68.

At Harry H. Hoag Athletic Complex (3 miles) Schaffer (FP/C), 20:25.19; Rose (Scho), 21:06.51; Verbicky (Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons), 21:27.25; Ballard (Scho), 22:11.50; Jordan (Galway), 22:19.86; Elble (Berne-Knox-Westerlo/Middleburgh), 22:27.15; Halloran (May), 22:55.87; Powers (May), 22:59.39; Charbonneau (FF), 23:13.10; Karker (C/FP), 23:16.24.

