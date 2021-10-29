Sports
Hong Kong professional athletes share their experiences, saying that passion and family support are important for a full-time career in the sport – YP
Hong Kong Olympic fencer Ryan Choi Chun-yin has a message for aspiring athletes: be driven by genuine interest in the sport, not fame.
At La Salle College on Thursday, Choi and Lam Siu-hang, who competed in the most recent Olympics in fencing and table tennis, joined local badminton players Vincent Wong Wing-ki and Reginald Lee Chun-hei at their alma mater. experience as a top athlete and even played a few friendlies with students.
While Choi said he’s seen fencing gain popularity, he had one piece of advice for students looking to get involved in the sport: don’t fencing for fame.
Fence because of a genuine interest in it. Don’t do it because you see fencers getting popular with all the advertising, he said. The motive behind scenes is very important.
Choi, 24, now ranked No. 12 in the world, led the foil team at the National Games after the withdrawal of Olympic champion Edgar Cheung Ka-long, winning a bronze medal for the city.
Choi started fencing when he was in the fourth grade, initially only because the class was taught by a friend of his mother’s. He was initially hesitant to attend his classes, but to his surprise, he eventually fell in love with the sport and it has become his passion ever since.
Olympic athlete Ryan Choi Chun-yin said fencers should be driven by their genuine interest in the sport, not fame. Photo: SCMP/ Kelly Fung
Recalling his college days, Choi said that during his Form Two and Form Three years, he had more fun at school than competing in the Olympics.
It was so easy to feel happy, like seeing your teammates cheering and hugging each other. Even when there was conflict, the sentiment was pure and simple, he said.
During his first Olympics, Choi said he was not at his best because of the overwhelming amount of attention he received.
During the Olympics, I couldn’t handle the pressure very well because of all the attention from the media and the public, he said, adding that he doesn’t normally experience this feeling in other competitions.
However, he believed it was good for him to learn how to deal with the media and attention, and said it wouldn’t get the best of him next time.
Choi didn’t start training full-time until he was in college, which is quite late for a fencer. Realizing that it was impossible for him to strike a balance between academics and fencing, he put his studies aside and went all out.
My original plan was to finish college and turn pro after graduation, he said, but I didn’t want to miss the golden age for athletes.
I was very confident in my passion for fencing and I wanted to achieve something big with the sport, he said.
Lam Siu-hang, an Olympic table tennis player who also competed in Tokyo, said family support is very important for young, full-time athletes.
Lam Siu-hang has a friendly play-off with students from La Salle College. Photo: La Salle College
My mother wanted me to finish my HKDSE exams before I started training full-time, but I felt it would be too late, he said, adding that many players in Hong Kong don’t start training full-time until after high school.
The 24-year-old said he also received support from his school that allowed him to complete his university entrance exams, including tutoring sessions that allowed him to catch up with his classmates.
Badminton player Vincent Wong Wing-ki agreed that family support is crucial.
When I became a full-time athlete, there wasn’t much money or support. Walking this path requires unwavering determination, said the 31-year-old.
Wong studied in high school for only three years and became a prof at the age of 15.
My family’s first response was to ask me to complete Form Five so I could lay a foundation in my studies, he said. But after representing Hong Kong in a youth competition for the first time, he realized he still had a long way to go in his training and felt he had to overtake the other young athletes with a lead.
That experience has made me more involved in my sport and inspired me to take this path early on. It also taught me that I needed to practice more than anyone else, he said.
Convincing my parents to let me train full-time when I was a third-year college student was the hardest thing I did, he said. I told them that if I didn’t start right away, I would have a slim chance of success.
From then on, Wong tried to prove to his parents that he had made the right decision.
Vincent Wong Wing-ki returns to India’s Srikanth Kidambi in their second round men’s match at the Japan Open Badminton Championships in Tokyo in September 2018. Photo: AFP
If you’re going to be a full-time athlete, don’t do it for anyone else. You are responsible for your decision. Make sure the sacrifice is worth it.
Looking back, Wong said he has no regrets.
Think twice before you embark on any path you choose for yourself so that you will feel happy looking back, he said.
Even if you don’t win a championship, you’ve succeeded as an athlete as long as you put in the effort, he said. The important thing is whether you have held yourself accountable.
