Blackhawks assault: Joel Quenneville out as Panthers coach in wake of Blackhawks investigation





RALEIGH, NC Joel Quennevilles The Panthers’ tenure as coach ended Thursday, three days after an investigation revealed the former Blackhawks coach was involved in covering up an alleged sexual assault in 2010. Quenneville met NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday in New York. Hours later, he finally resigned from his position with deep regret and remorse, he said in a statement. In a now infamous meeting of the Hawks leaders in May 2010, Quenneville acceded to then-president John McDonough in lobbying against taking immediate action regarding former video coach Brad Aldrich for an alleged attack on former Hawks player Kyle Beach, ex-GM Stan Bowman told Jenner & Block researchers. I want to express my sadness at the pain this young man, Kyle Beach, has suffered, Quenneville said in his statement. My former team, the Blackhawks, let Kyle down, and I have my part in that. I want to think about how this all happened and take the time to teach myself how to make sure hockey rooms are safe for everyone. Andrew Brunette, a longtime NHL striker who retired in 2012 after spending his final season with the Hawks, will take over as the Panthers interim coach, TSN reported. Meanwhile, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff a former Hawks assistant GM who had also attended that 2010 cover-up rescheduled his scheduled meeting with Bettman to Friday, TSN reported. Beach: Hawks try to quash lawsuit In a statement on Thursday, Beach thanked the hockey community for the outpouring of endless love and support this week. But Beach also said his fight is just beginning, claiming the Hawks continue to try to quash my case in court. The Hawks did file support for their motion to dismiss Beachs’ lawsuit Tuesday. But they said Wednesday that was done just to meet an unfortunately timed court-mandated deadline and that they plan to settle the matter, with initial talks scheduled with Stranden’s lawyer next week. The legal proceedings have been long and complicated all summer, so it could take weeks to establish the true intentions of both parties.

