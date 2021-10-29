Are World Cricket and Team India used as political tools? Ten questions to be answered





Even if we accept that fighting racism in the West is more important to Team India than protesting Bengali Hindus, endorsing BLM is tantamount to subscribing to a specific politically funded group

File image of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Image: AP

Last Sunday, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium turned into Times Square from political advertising. As India and Pakistan battle it out in the T20 World Cup opener, spectacular propaganda unfolded, sweeping through the collective psyche of millions, as compelling as it was confusing. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement managed to make a publicity grab in the Indian subcontinent. The Indian cricket team unexpectedly knelt in support of racial discrimination against blacks thousands of miles away, while Hindus and Sikhs are being slaughtered in its own Kashmir and neighboring Bangladesh, extinct in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Questions linger. Why did the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allow this bizarre political ritual? Why did Team India coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli immediately agree to a suggestion from the International Cricket Council (ICC)? Why would India, which is an overwhelming contributor to cricket revenue, bid so easily through ICCs? Doesn’t Indian cricket management know that BLM is funded by forces like the Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation? Open Society Foundation is funded by George Soros, the Hungarian-American tycoon who has openly pledged $1 billion to overthrow governments like Narendra Modis and is waging a global war against the concept of a nation state. Ford Foundation was banned by India from funding anti-government and anti-democratic activities because it was financially untrustworthy and funded far-left movements around the world while using the name of one of the world’s largest capitalists and entrepreneurs, Henry Ford. Don’t Indian cricket management and players know that BLM supporters wanted to tear down the statue of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in London and label him a racist? Even if we accept that fighting racism in the West is more important to Team India than protesting Bengali Hindus, endorsing BLM is tantamount to subscribing to a specific, politically funded group, not exactly embracing the larger cause. Should a national team support a political group, no matter how noble the cause may seem? How different is this support for BLM, a movement irrelevant to India, from Gandhi and Indian Muslims who bizarrely embraced the 1920s to establish an Islamic Caliphate in Turkey, later cleverly calling it the Khilafat Movement to make it sound local and secular? Why did Pakistani player Mohammad Rizwan offer namaz in the middle of the game? Evening prayer time or Maghreb starts around 5:47 PM in Dubai. The match started at 6 pm. Rizwan could have prayed before the game or in between turns. Former Pakistani pacesetter Waqar Younis made an openly communal remark, praising Rizwan for offering namaz in front of Hindus. Generations of Pakistani cricketers such as the current Prime Minister Imran Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mustaq, Mohammed Yousuf, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanveer and others have boasted on video to convert other cricketers, or advance the holy war or Ghazwa-e-Hind v India. Has the BCCI ever asked players to get on their knees, or more importantly, to impose sanctions on this cricket jihad? Almost every ex-Pak cricketer was/is involved in the conversion of non-Muslim players to Islam. Check the media section of @pakistan_untold to know why each team should think twice before visiting Pak. Inzamam, Saqlain, Mushtaq, Imran, Md Yusuf, Saeed Anwar- ALL worked for Jihad. Watch. — Untold Pakistan (@pakistan_untold) September 21, 2021 Why are Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma selectively campaigning against crackers on Diwali, but not against massacres on Bakrid?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/are-world-cricket-and-team-india-being-used-as-political-tools-ten-questions-that-need-answering-10095441.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos