Sports
Tennis player Leander Paes joins Trinamool Congress
TMC stands for temple, mosque and church, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Tennis veteran Leander Paes took part in the Trinamool Congress on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Panaji.
Mrs. Banerjee, who is in the coastal state for a three-day visit, welcomed Mr. Paes to the party group.
Senior actor and activist Nafisa Ali, who contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata against Ms Banerjee, also joined the party.
The party tweeted that we are very pleased to share that Shri Leander has joined us today in the presence of our Honble Chairman Mamata Banerjee. Together we will make sure that everyone in this nation sees the Dawn of Democracy we have been waiting for since 2014!
Mamata Banerjee, the supremo of the Trinamool Congress, told her party staff in Goa that polls tied to the BJP calling her anti-Hindu, although she is not authorized to issue her with a character certificate, adding that the initials in her party’s name TMC also stand for temple, mosque and church.
The prime minister of West Bengal, who arrived in Goa on Thursday evening as part of her three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state, also said her party wants to fight elections here, not to divide the votes, but to keep the coastal state strong and to make self aware. -sufficient and claimed that the state will not be governed from Delhi.
She said her party does not divide people on religious grounds, even if they are Hindus, Muslims or Christians.
The TMC has announced its decision to contest all 40 seats of the Assembly in Goa in the upcoming polls and has begun taking several local leaders into its fold. Ms Banerjees’ tour is seen by her as an attempt to gauge the political mood in the state ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022.
During her first interaction with the TMC leaders in Goa, Ms. Banerjee the BJP from smearing its posters in the state and said the people of India will violate the saffron party.
When I come to Goa they make my posters unreadable. You will be defaced from India, she said.
You are damaging us (our posters), showing black flags, refusing to give permission (to hold an event) because you know TMC will pay, but never compromise, she said, targeting the ruling BJP in goa.
Ms Banerjee said that if the TMC comes to power in Goa, it will not work with the agenda of revenge, but for the state.
She listed several welfare schemes that have been rolled out by her government in her home state and said that if the TMC can do it in West Bengal, it can do it in the small state of Goa.
I will gladly do it. I will not be the prime minister of Goa, but I will make sure there are policies, mechanisms and no corruption in the government, she said.
Ms Banerjee said the TMC is a national party and can go anywhere.
We will work for Goa in a strong way. It’s not that we want to divide votes. You have given all parties a chance, now give the TMC the chance, she said. She said the first three letters in her party name TMC also stand for temple, mosque and church.
BJP calls me anti-Hindu but they are no one to give me a character certificate. They must first determine their own character certificate, said the 66-year-old leader.
Ms Banerjee said the TMC does not divide people on the basis of religions – be they Hindus, Muslims or Christians, and said: “We unite people. She told how she was associated with all religions through festivals and rituals.
The TMC chief previously recalled her stint as Union minister and said she has traveled around the country.
I know India very well, she said.
She called the TMC a transparent party and said: if you trust us, the party will do everything for you… Goa will not be governed from Delhi. Banerjee said her party wants to make Goa strong and self-sufficient and also protect the state’s cultural heritage.
Referring to the congress, she said the party has been participating in the elections for 60-70 years.
Last time (in 2017 Goa polls), you (Congress) allowed the BJP to form the government. They can repeat the same. How can we trust them? TMC is ready to give their blood for Goa but it will not compromise with BJP, she said.
