



After a strong start to the season with two wins last weekend, Yale women’s hockey takes on two of its biggest ECAC competitors this Friday and Saturday.

Maddie Soule



12:45 p.m., Oct. 29 2021 Contributing reporter





muscosportspotos.com The Yale (200,000 ECAC) ice hockey team returns to The Whale this weekend to take on two of its biggest non-Harvard rivals: Princeton (00,000) and Quinnipiac University (602,000) in ECAC. Last weekend marked the start of the season with games against Saint Anselm College and Sacred Heart University. Now, with two wins under their belt, the Bulldogs will meet Princeton and Quinnipiac this weekend at Yale’s own Ingalls Rink, better known as The Whale. We had a great first two games to start the season and wanted to bring that momentum into the weekend and continue that success against Princeton and Quinnipiac, 22 Captain Greta Skarzynski told the News in an email. We’ve been competitive with both teams in the past, so I’m looking forward to the energy this weekend. Last weekend, the Elis silenced both St. Anselm and the Sacred Heart with 80 and 70 wins respectively. However, Quinnipiac and Princeton pose a much stronger test for Yale. Striker Anja Trummer 25 is looking forward to taking on this week’s opponents. While both Princeton and Quinnipiac will certainly be challenging competitors, given our performance so far this season, a successful weekend can be expected. After a year without a game due to the pandemic, Skarzynski believes team dynamics have remained unaffected and he is grateful that everyone on the team has maintained safe, aware practices in light of Yales’ COVID-19 guidelines. The team’s young players are making a big impression on the ice, even after just two regular season games. They all started clicking, which is great, added Olivia Muhn 25 (033). I think it’s going to be a great season for the team. However, fans should also consider Yale’s most recent guidelines for indoor winter sports. For those looking to personally cheer on Yales’ winter sports teams, including women’s hockey, Yales venues will open 75 percent to fully vaccinated fans who present a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card and valid photo ID. Masks must be worn at all times in all Yale winter sports locations and no food, drink or children 11 years and under are allowed. The puck will fall on Ingalls Rink at 6 p.m. Friday for the ECAC Bulldogs opener against the Tigers. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

