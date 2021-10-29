How do you make a mark of the table?

KARACHI:



“There is a lot more awareness now, in fact many of the top players in table tennis representing Pakistan come from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” said former National Champion Umer Shehzad, as the youngster now embarks on a journey to help the KP government. 1,000 sports facilities, even if he himself does not play at the highest level.

The 23-year-old was impressive and admits he wants to see himself represented internationally in Pakistan one day, but that day may have to wait so he can’t give up his studies.

The 2015 junior gold medalist and consequent silver medalist in the coming year feels it was a decision he had to make once he reached the top of the national junior level.

The crucial decision that would shape the next few years of his life was to continue playing table tennis full-time or keep his heart and mind open to other possibilities through academics.

Shehzad’s decision, which he would eventually make, was heavily influenced by the facilities and coaching available to the table tennis players in the country and especially in KP, who were almost non-existent at the time.

Shehzad believes that choosing his education, which led him to become a civil engineer, made more sense to him at the time.

“I still try to train two hours a day. I want to represent Pakistan internationally,” said Shehzad The Express Tribune after his day on the pitch he spent on the facilities that are part of the KP Directorate General for Sport’s effort to complete project 217 in the coming months. It is the first phase of the project with 1,000 play facilities, 116 of which have been completed.

“I had to stop playing table tennis at the time because I realized that in Pakistan we don’t have the coaches and the facilities that can help us catch up with the world.”

“My friends, including now top players for Pakistan, we all trained here in Peshawar. Now three of the five players who went to the Asian Championship to represent Pakistan are from KP, and that’s a change. There is a lot of passion for sports in the province, but now a lot of players come from KP. In fact, we also have private academies, especially in Swat that will help produce quality players.”

Shehzad cites Muhammad Rameez, Shah Khan and Fahad Khawaja as exemplary talents of KP, with whom he had played and now makes the country proud. However, the question remains whether it is a good choice to choose sports over other professions, knowing that the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation has limited resources to send the players abroad. Regular sponsorship is also a must for professional athletes so that they can participate in international events.

“My friends chose table tennis and their hard work is now paying off, but in Pakistan the biggest problem athletes face is sponsorship. Then there are the department jobs that the top athletes get, but that too is not enough to participate individually in the international events all year round. There’s always a dead end that when the players get into the ward they may not get the sponsorship, but when they’re in the wards they get a job. Meanwhile, the younger players in KP get help from the government fund and eventually get a stipend when they are junior players,” explained Shehzad.

Shehzad is now a smart young man who has come a long way. He has medals including a silver and a bronze medal in the senior national championship, two gold medals in the junior national championship and a silver medal along with a gold medal in the inter-breed championship, while two gold medals in the KP U23 Games and further gold medals in KP intervarsity and two more gold medals in inter-college events.

For the youngster, despite the lack of facilities in KP or coaching, the love of table tennis started in 2010 when he first saw the top athletes compete at the National Games which took place in Peshawar at the Qayyum Stadium.

“I saw the games, I fell in love with table tennis and it wasn’t long before I started playing it. In 2011, I played well and started participating in events,” says Shehzad, but most of KP’s players at this stage are largely self-taught and learned the techniques by watching online videos and tutorials.

“We need quality coaches, including coaches from abroad at national level who can train the players. We are still looking to the resources online to improve our techniques due to the absence of coaches,” said Shehzad.

Shehzad said it’s the equipment and facilities that count and for the most part the players have to struggle to get quality equipment as well.

He added that whenever he saw fellow athletes struggling, he aspired to make a mark in the sport. Although he is trying to improve his table tennis skills, he is hopeful that his service to the KP government project will bring some comfort to the younger players.

The latest achievement for Shehzad and his partner Paras Ahmed, a fellow engineer who graduated last year with the degree in Peshawar, is the unveiling of a 52-foot climbing wall, a second in KP as part of building 1,000 play facilities in the province .

Shehzad is happy to be on board as a consultant through his engineering degree, as well as an athlete, which he believes can benefit athletes in the province and government as well.

“I am happy to be a part of this. First I did an internship with the management and then we started working with them on the project. The most important insight I know I can bring is that of an athlete, as we look at these facilities. We can say whether the lighting is good, whether the halls are player-friendly in terms of structure and facilities, it all makes a big difference,” concludes Shehzad.