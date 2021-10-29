Sports
Rasul Douglas of Green Bay Packers enjoys game-saving INT vs. ex-team Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Without a spate of injuries to the Green Bay Packers, Rasul Douglas might have still been on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad rather than intercepting a pass in the end zone of their home stadium to beat them.
Yes, the game-saving hero in the Packers’ 24-21 win at State Farm Stadium on Thursday was on the Cardinals’ practice squad 22 days earlier. Then the Packers, with opening day starting cornerbacks Jaaire Alexander and Kevin King, gave him the call.
Douglas, a third-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, had never spent a day of his NFL career on an exhibition squad. It’s not typical where fifth-year veterans reside. After three years with the Eagles and last season with the Panthers, Douglas was eliminated this year by both the Raiders and the Texans, and his only option when the season started was the Cardinals’ exhibition squad.
In many ways, Douglas was a fitting star for a Packers team that played without so many key players—Alexander, King, and their top three receivers among them—and their defensive coordinator, Joe Barry (due to the COVID-19 protocols).
His interception with 12 seconds left came just when it looked like the Cardinals would do no worse than an tying field goal. But Kyler Murray took another shot in the end zone. He and receiver AJ Green got their signals crossed and Douglas was in the right place at the right time.
“What a great story,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Douglas. “How special is this game? Guy is on the street, come in, start for us, finish the game for us. Great.”
This came after Rodgers was unable to complete the attack himself, as he failed to score after scoring the first goal on the Cardinals’ 1-yard line on previous possession. The play on the goal line was about the only failure for a foul that controlled the game with a huge time advantage.
“You’re in a crazy mental state because you’ve been in the league for five years, never been on a practice squad, and one day you’re just on a practice squad,” Douglas said. “You feel like you’re working for nothing, kind of. And then you get a call and you’re somewhere else, and you’re just playing. So I’m just thankful.
“That was probably the first time I’ve won a match like that. So it was like a shocking feeling, like, ‘Oh snap, we just won that game.’ I was a little surprised.”
Douglas’ interception was his first since Week 17 of the 2018 season, going into Thursday night’s game, he had completed 1,450 defensive snaps since the start of the 2019 season (regular season and playoffs), the fifth most by a defensive player. defender without an interception during that period, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. That includes 909 snaps in pass coverage, also the fifth most without an interception during that period.
Douglas may have been a surprise hero, but this Packers team is no surprise to Rodgers, who seems miles away from where he was during his offseason of discontent. They came to Arizona shorthanded and underdogs by 6.5 points. They took off by matching the Cardinals for the best record in the NFC at 7-1.
“I think we’re a rough football team,” Rodgers said. “I think nobody probably expected us to win tonight, certainly not to be in the game, but certainly not to win with the guys we had. I’m really proud of the guys.”
The whole story of the pregame was all the key players Rodgers would miss: receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard because of COVID-19 protocols and Marquez Valdes-Scantling because of his ongoing hamstring injury. Towards the end of the night, Adams and Lazard were able to celebrate virtually by joining the after-game locker room party via FaceTime.
“Our guys believed, there’s no question about that,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “I know without, you could say, we had three of our top receivers. We were without our defensive coordinator. I just think these guys always believe they’re going into every game. That’s pretty powerful. I don’t think anyone inside our staff or our players didn’t believe we could get into this environment and get away with a win.”
The only question now is how many more injuries can this team sustain? The Packers lost tight end Robert Tonyan on Thursday and kicked returnee Kylin Hill to knee injuries. Neither sounded good. LaFleur even got emotional when he talked about Tonyan, another key player in the Packers’ offense on Thursday with three catches for 49 yards before his injury.
“I’m sick for him, I’m sick for us,” said LaFleur. “My heart goes out to him.”
As it goes with this team, General Manager Brian Gutekunst may be able to find another man like Douglas along the way, if the need arises.
“You never know how the team is going to come together and the chemistry and the relationships and the guys that get up and deal with injuries and all the setbacks,” said Rodgers. “But we have a good group of guys. The team has a different feeling than in recent years. I’m not sure how it will end, but I like the energy we have in the dressing room.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/32500386/green-bay-packers-rasul-douglas-savors-game-saving-int-vs-ex-team-cardinals
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]