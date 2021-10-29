Rasul Douglas of Green Bay Packers enjoys game-saving INT vs. ex-team Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Without a spate of injuries to the Green Bay Packers, Rasul Douglas might have still been on the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad rather than intercepting a pass in the end zone of their home stadium to beat them.

Yes, the game-saving hero in the Packers’ 24-21 win at State Farm Stadium on Thursday was on the Cardinals’ practice squad 22 days earlier. Then the Packers, with opening day starting cornerbacks Jaaire Alexander and Kevin King, gave him the call.

Douglas, a third-round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, had never spent a day of his NFL career on an exhibition squad. It’s not typical where fifth-year veterans reside. After three years with the Eagles and last season with the Panthers, Douglas was eliminated this year by both the Raiders and the Texans, and his only option when the season started was the Cardinals’ exhibition squad.

In many ways, Douglas was a fitting star for a Packers team that played without so many key players—Alexander, King, and their top three receivers among them—and their defensive coordinator, Joe Barry (due to the COVID-19 protocols).

His interception with 12 seconds left came just when it looked like the Cardinals would do no worse than an tying field goal. But Kyler Murray took another shot in the end zone. He and receiver AJ Green got their signals crossed and Douglas was in the right place at the right time.

“What a great story,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said of Douglas. “How special is this game? Guy is on the street, come in, start for us, finish the game for us. Great.”

This came after Rodgers was unable to complete the attack himself, as he failed to score after scoring the first goal on the Cardinals’ 1-yard line on previous possession. The play on the goal line was about the only failure for a foul that controlled the game with a huge time advantage.

“You’re in a crazy mental state because you’ve been in the league for five years, never been on a practice squad, and one day you’re just on a practice squad,” Douglas said. “You feel like you’re working for nothing, kind of. And then you get a call and you’re somewhere else, and you’re just playing. So I’m just thankful.

“That was probably the first time I’ve won a match like that. So it was like a shocking feeling, like, ‘Oh snap, we just won that game.’ I was a little surprised.”

Douglas’ interception was his first since Week 17 of the 2018 season, going into Thursday night’s game, he had completed 1,450 defensive snaps since the start of the 2019 season (regular season and playoffs), the fifth most by a defensive player. defender without an interception during that period, according to research by ESPN Stats & Information. That includes 909 snaps in pass coverage, also the fifth most without an interception during that period.

Douglas may have been a surprise hero, but this Packers team is no surprise to Rodgers, who seems miles away from where he was during his offseason of discontent. They came to Arizona shorthanded and underdogs by 6.5 points. They took off by matching the Cardinals for the best record in the NFC at 7-1.

“I think we’re a rough football team,” Rodgers said. “I think nobody probably expected us to win tonight, certainly not to be in the game, but certainly not to win with the guys we had. I’m really proud of the guys.”

The whole story of the pregame was all the key players Rodgers would miss: receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard because of COVID-19 protocols and Marquez Valdes-Scantling because of his ongoing hamstring injury. Towards the end of the night, Adams and Lazard were able to celebrate virtually by joining the after-game locker room party via FaceTime.

“Our guys believed, there’s no question about that,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “I know without, you could say, we had three of our top receivers. We were without our defensive coordinator. I just think these guys always believe they’re going into every game. That’s pretty powerful. I don’t think anyone inside our staff or our players didn’t believe we could get into this environment and get away with a win.”

The only question now is how many more injuries can this team sustain? The Packers lost tight end Robert Tonyan on Thursday and kicked returnee Kylin Hill to knee injuries. Neither sounded good. LaFleur even got emotional when he talked about Tonyan, another key player in the Packers’ offense on Thursday with three catches for 49 yards before his injury.

“I’m sick for him, I’m sick for us,” said LaFleur. “My heart goes out to him.”

As it goes with this team, General Manager Brian Gutekunst may be able to find another man like Douglas along the way, if the need arises.

“You never know how the team is going to come together and the chemistry and the relationships and the guys that get up and deal with injuries and all the setbacks,” said Rodgers. “But we have a good group of guys. The team has a different feeling than in recent years. I’m not sure how it will end, but I like the energy we have in the dressing room.”