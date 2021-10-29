Sports
Thursday Night Football Top Players: Packers Beat Cardinals First Defeat
Week 8 of the NFL season started with a thriller like the Green Bay Packers handed over the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season, 24-21, on FOX.
It amounted to an interception in the end zone in the closing seconds to seal the deal as the Packers set the first mark on the Cardinals’ previously perfect record. Both teams are now 7-1 and remain at the top of their divisions.
Green Bay was starless wideout Davante Adams, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and was unable to clear competition protocols in time for the game. The Packers have now won all seven games they have played without Adams since the start of the 2019 season.
These are the best actions from Thursday’s game.
Green Bay Packers 24, Arizona Cardinals 21
FIRST QUARTER
After a slow first half of the opening quarter, things saw a spark halfway through the frame. But what could have been a 61-yard touchdown from DeAndre Hopkins was recalled due to an abusive facemask penalty.
However, Arizona got his TD on that same ride, when Chase Edmonds ran him through the middle six times.
SECOND QUARTER
The Packers came on the board in second thanks to Aaron Jones, who made his way into the end zone for his 50th career touchdown.
Packer’s tight end Marcedes Lewis was this close to a breathtaking one-handed TD catch, but he was unable to get both feet within the limits.
The Packers settled for a field goal on the drive to take a 10-7 lead going into halftime. Green Bay leads 25-1 in the half under Matt LaFleur.
THIRD QUARTER
Green Bay made it a 10-point game as Aaron Rodgers drove this ball into the end zone to Randall Cobb.
On the ensuing drive from Arizona, the Cardinals kept the Packers within reach as James Conner found the end zone midway through the third to drag in within 17-14.
Both teams are shocked after the Arizona punt when Jonathan Ward collided with rookie Kylin Hill on return. After the game, both players were sent off after being grounded for several minutes.
Then, on the same drive, Robert Tonyan went down on a 32-yard catch and run. He is doubtful to return.
FOURTH QUARTER
The Packers came out strong in the fourth and found the end zone on the first play of the period to take a 24-14 lead.
But Arizona reacted quickly, finishing an 11-play, 75-yard drive with its own score.
What about Rodgers looking to the umpires for a horse-collar tackle before he was even grounded? He didn’t get the call, but the effort was 10/10.
The Packers almost extended their lead as Jones came in in what could have been his second TD of the evening
But a stance review determined Jones was below the goal line, and instead of going for a field goal, the Packers turned it around on downs.
The Cardinals took that opportunity to storm the field with some help from Rondale Moore.
With 1:16 to play, Edmonds split the defense from the Packers and took a huge win as the Cardinals entered the red zone.
It all came down to the closing seconds when AJ Green was not looking for Kyler Murray’s pass, which allowed Rasul Douglas to make an interception of the clutch.
And that’s all she wrote.
