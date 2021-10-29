Men’s tennis completes final road tournament

Men’s tennis had a strong performance in the ITA Southwest Regional Championships, the last of five tournaments on the road this season.

USC gained momentum with wins in both singles and doubles. In the round of 128 of singles, three Trojans took three wins, followed by five wins in the round of 64, four wins in the round of 32, and three wins in the round of 16. After the round of 16, junior Samuel Rubell defeated Arizona sophomore Herman Hoeyeraal 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals where he lost a competitive match to Pepperdine sophomore Pietro Fellin 6-2, 6-7(7), 6-3. Junior Stefan Dostanic also took a quarterfinal victory when he defeated UCLA freshman Alexander Hoogmartens 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the semifinals. However, Dostanic had to be out of the game at 6-1, 1-4 due to an ankle injury. Dostanic has been banned from USC’s next tournament.

We would hopefully know a little more next weekend, said Head Coach Brett Masi in an interview with the Daily Trojan Horse. The ankles were a little tender, but the swelling was not too bad.

The Trojans also showed a very strong performance in doubles as they opened with a win in the round of 64, then took three wins in the round of 32 and a further three wins in the round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, USC won all three games as graduate student Paul Barretto and junior Ryder Jackson defeated UCLA junior Drew Baird and Alexander Hoogmartens 8-2, Dostanic and Rubell defeated San Diego State junior Victor Castro and senior Joe Tyler 8-6 , and senior Bradley Frye and freshman Peter Makk defeated UCSB sophomore Kai Brady and redshirt sophomore Phillip Jordan 8-7(5).

In the semifinals, two pairs of Trojans competed against each other as Dostanic and Rubell defeated Barretto and Jackson 6-1, 6-2.

When our boys play against each other [the coaches] back and let them go and do their thing and let the best man win, Masi said.

In the doubles, USCs Dostanic and Rubell defeated Revelli and Zahraj 6-3, 6-4. Frye and Makk, the last USC duo in the semifinals, called off their game due to a back injury to Makk, as UCLA freshman Giacomo Revelli and senior Patrick Zahraj won 6-2, 2-0.

Makk is in the midst of his first season with USC after his successful high school tennis career in Budapest, Hungary, where his highest ITF Junior ranking was No. 22 and he participated in several European Championships. He will most likely not compete this weekend due to his back injury. However, the restore process has been successful so far.

He hurt his back quite a bit, but he’s also starting to feel better and hopefully we’ll get him on track here by the end of the week, Masi said.

USC will enter the tournament with injuries, giving other players the opportunity to show their abilities.

I sure wish more guys could participate, we’re a bit confused at the moment, Masi said. We have practiced a lot in the past month. To have these guys battle it out week after week here for the last three weeks of fall is super crucial.

Barretto and Jackson are the only two players in action this weekend. This season, Barrettos is the first with the Trojans as a graduate transfer after three years with Cal 2017-2019 and the 2020 season in which Cal did not compete.

In the 2020-21 season, Jackson had an overall record of 6-2 in singles, 4-2 in doubles in singles, 2-8 in doubles, and 1-7 record in doubles.

Next up for USC is the Southern California Intercollegiates at David X. Marks Tennis Stadium with teams such as SMU, UC Santa Barbara, San Diego and UCLA competing.

Of course, it’s always nice to play on your courts and not have to travel… but nothing will get them as excited as a duel, Masi said.

The tournament starts on Friday, October 29 and continues through Sunday, October 31.