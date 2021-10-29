Sports
HS FIELD HOCKEY: Foxboro turns the tables in Canton | Local sports
FOXBORO Just when the unexpected was about to happen, a penalty stroke, a goal brushed off from a penalty shot and a five-minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalty happened. Namely, a rousing Hockomock League game between the Davenport Division champion Canton High field hockey team and the Foxboro High Warriors.
When the final whistle sounded, not only had Foxboro taken a 1-0 win thanks to a short third quarter goal by Cam Collins from a Kate Collins penalty corner in the 41st minute of Thursday’s game, but the Warriors had also avenged a 1-0 loss to the Bulldogs earlier in the season to improve their MIAA Tournament power rankings.
Foxboro (12-5) broke Canton’s 10-game unbeaten run, scoring the first goal against the Bulldogs since North Attleboro scored against Canton on September 27.
The Warriors, who had dropped a 1-0 decision at Canton earlier in the season, went vain on a trio of penalty corners in the first half from Kate Collins and carried the game to the Bulldogs.
We played to win, said Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri.
The Warriors limited Canton to just one penalty corner in the first half (at 16 minutes) and one in the second half (at 50) with goalkeeper Lilly Jones (seven saves) standing upright when needed.
With less than two minutes left and Foxboro holding a one-goal lead, Kate Collins, Valerie Beigel and Paige Simoneau all made steals to regain possession for the Warriors, while Catherine Cotter and Bella Richardson both came through with the latter minute clears to defer Canton claims.
Foxboros’ lone goal came after Kate Collins tackled Foxboros as the first of three penalty corners in the second half from the left. The ball was funneled into Mary Collins, whose shot was knocked away and the ball rushed onto the stick of Cam Collins, who knocked it home from the right post for her first goal of the season.
The Warriors and Bulldogs both continued to shake their heads in frustration. Foxboro was penalized in the sixth minute, with the shot sailing high and wide to the left.
The Bulldogs were handed a penalty after Jones was reportedly on the ball after a couple of back-to-back saves. But Canton’s potential goal was negated by a double.
On that same Warrior foul, Foxboro was awarded a five-minute penalty and had to take a player off the field, although the Bulldogs were unable to score.
Jones made two pressures to equalize in the late third quarter, while Beigel sent a penalty corner from Canton in the fourth quarter, sideways in the 50th minute. The Warriors have a game in Attleboro on Friday.
Peter Gobis can be reached at 508-236-0375
