Arizona scores their first Pac-12 win of the season





Next game: Colorado 31-10-2021 | To be determined Arizona Live Stream-2 TUCSON, AZ — The Arizona Wildcats (4-12-0, 1-8-0) won their first Pac-12 conference game of the season on Thursday night against Utah (6-9-3, 1-6-2). The 1-0 finish came thanks to redshirt senior Jill Aguilera in the 14th minute. From then on, the Cats and Utes were neck and neck, both defensively and offensively, with the match resulting in a 10-7 shot ratio in favor of the Utes. goalkeeper Hope Hisey , who earned her first shutout of the season, trumped the Utes in saves and earned seven more of the season. Arizona goals 14′ Jill Aguilera Game of the Match – Sneaky Stunner The first 13 minutes of match play saw a collective five shots, with two on target. It was a relatively strong start for both teams, but neither was able to capitalize on the opportunities. In the 14th minute, sophomore Megan Chef fired a shot that was deflected by Ute’s keeper. The ball was sent into redshirt senior’s lap Jill Aguilera . The Utah goalkeeper was still recovering from the Chelf’s deflection when Aguilera snuck the ball in. This goal marked both the winner of the game and Aguilera’s 31st goal of his career. She is now one goal away from first place in career goals in the history of the program and two from a new program record. .@jill_aguilera GIVES US THE LEAD?? ???????? ?? Pac-12 networks pic.twitter.com/QcMcUVdAeV Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 29, 2021 Player of the match Junior goalkeeper Hope Hisey has had a strong season so far, leading the Pac-12 in saves for eight straight weeks (97). After her appearance against the Utes, she leads with 23, her biggest to date. Her performance against Utah also marked her first shutout of the season. After racking up another seven saves, she was able to prevent the Utes from putting themselves on the board. Nearly all of her saves on the night were Utah upsets as she ruined several close attempts to even the game. 11′ – @hopehisey31 show us why she is ???????????? ???????? in saves in the Pac-12 ?? Pac-12 networks pic.twitter.com/U8ZwGmTIET Arizona Soccer (@ArizonaSoccer) October 29, 2021 Short Blurb with Becca head coach Becca Moros

On Thursday night’s win… “It’s huge, it’s been a monkey on our backs for a while. We’ve played well in games, fought evenly in many games and thought we could have had some wins, but we haven’t. The consistency of our game is got so much better since the beginning of the year and we’ve seen that repeatedly as we got better the opponent got better and better and that kept us from turning a corner but i think tonight our minds as far as turning a corner and knowing that we can play this style and we can beat people in this style of play.” Next one The Cats return to Mulcahy on Sunday, October 31 to face the Colorado Buffs. The pair will face each other at noon MST. Prior to kick-off, five Arizona seniors will be recognized for their time and achievements during their years in Arizona. FOLLOW THE WILD CATS! Fans can stay up to date on the latest women’s soccer in Arizona by following us on Twitter (@ArizonaSoccer), Instagram (ArizonaSoccer), TikTok (ArizonaSoccer), Facebook (Facebook.com/ArizonaSocccer), Youtube (Youtube.com/ arizona wildcat soccer).

