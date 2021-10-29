Emma Raducanu: Brit has yet to see US Open trophy after presenting it to Lawn Tennis Association as ‘present’ | tennis news





Emma Raducanu has yet to see the US Open trophy after she dramatically won the title at New York’s Flushing Meadows as it was sent straight to the National Tennis Center as a “token of appreciation”; the Lawn Tennis Association later tweeted: “We’ll take good care of it”







Emma Raducanu Says Her US Open Trophy Was Sent To The National Tennis Center As A “Token Of Appreciation” Emma Raducanu revealed she has not yet seen the US Open trophy she held up in Flushing Meadows because it was sent directly to the National Tennis Center as a “token of appreciation” from the teen. The British No. 1 propped up her first WTA Tour win with an easy win over Ana Bogdan to reach the quarter-finals at Thursday’s Transylvania Open and stay on track to meet top seed Simona Halep. Raducanu glimpsed the form that sensationally carried her to the US Open title as a qualifier in September, becoming the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title since Virginia Wade’s Wimbledon triumph in 1977. During her court interview, Raducanu confessed that she presented her trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as a “mark of appreciation” in recognition of their role in her development. “I just thought the LTA had done so much for me and I just wanted them to have it as a sign of everything they’d done for me through the young ages. They played a big part in my development, so it’s a small gift,” said the British No. 1. “I didn’t actually see it. I sent it directly to the NTC, so I can’t wait to go. I don’t know if it’s there now, but that’s the address,” Raducanu added later during her press conference. “I just thought it was a nice gift and a nice moment. I think they (LTA) have done a lot for me, so it was just a token of appreciation. A special one.” The teen admitted she’s not finished yet and hopes to work on the physical side of her game in order to compete regularly on the WTA Tour. “I just have to play matches week in week out, back to back and try to maintain the same level physically,” she said. “That’s something I’m going to focus on this off-season and it will develop as I play more weeks on the track.” Raducanu will face the 19-year-old Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk Friday in the quarterfinals. Don’t forget to follow us at skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysporttennis & Sky Sports – on the go! Download now at – iPhone & iPad and android

