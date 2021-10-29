Hockey Canada upholds ‘assault’ rule intended to end discrimination on ice – Williams Lake Tribune





Hockey Canada and its affiliates are enforcing a new assault rule for the 2021/2022 hockey season in an effort to clean up the game. Section 11 has already resulted in some players in BC’s north-central region facing disciplinary action, said Mike Rispin, president of the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association (WLMHA). “I think players and coaches should really read it,” said Rispin. “I’m not saying you can’t chirp and have fun and beat the other team. I’m saying… talk to your kids, make sure they know what they can and can’t say.” Intended to address incidents on ice, ‘Section 11 – Abuse’ was passed unanimously by Hockey Canada and its 13 members on June 22. The goal is to bring all forms of abuse, including abuse and racism, under one section of the rulebook and provide guidelines for escalating penalties based on the severity of the inappropriate behavior of players and team officials. “Hockey Canada has made a firm commitment to making the game safe and inclusive for all who wish to participate, and the introduction of Section 11 provides our 13 members, local hockey associations and officials across the country with clearly defined criteria for enforcing rules with related to many different forms of inappropriate behavior,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, in a press release on Hockey Canada’s website. “We believe this is a big step to ensure that we limit the number of incidents on and off the ice, and that players of all ages can enjoy our game without abuse, discrimination, racism and all forms of abuse. “ Certain offenses include an indefinite suspension pending a hearing, as well as mandatory hearings for repeat offenders. Hockey Canada and its members also approved a new national reporting system for incidents of discriminatory taunts, insults or intimidation, both on and off the ice. The new rules and reporting system includes, but is not limited to, discrimination based on race, ethnic origin, color, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability. Derogatory comments about, for example, race or sexual orientation will not be tolerated, Rispin said. “The penalties are severe. If you are caught saying any of those things on the ice, it is now indefinitely suspended while they conduct an investigation… what was previously considered normal is no longer normal.” Hockey Canada Rule 11.4 – Discrimination “Any player, goalkeeper or team official who engages in verbal taunts, insults or intimidation on discriminatory grounds will be subject to a penalty for gross misconduct. Discriminatory grounds include, without limitation: Race, national or ethnic origin, skin color or spoken language; Religion, belief or beliefs; Age; Gender, sexual orientation or gender identity/expression; Marital or family status; genetic characteristics; incompetence. The referee will report the person(s) by completing a match incident report with full details and the Please report to the appropriate league member or delegate.” Read more: Little Kelowna hockey star named in Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation Do you have a comment about this story? e-mail:

Williams Lake

