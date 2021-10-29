Blackhawks formally request that Brad Aldrich’s name be removed from Stanley Cup





Two days after the release of an independent investigation into the Blackhawks’ handling of 2010 sexual assault allegations against former coach Bradley Aldrich, the team sent a letter to the Hockey Hall of Fame on Thursday requesting that Aldrich’s name be removed from the Stanley. cup, ESPN reports. The names of some of the most talented hockey athletes appear on the Stanley Cup. But so is the name Brad Aldrich, who qualified for the engraving through his role as a video coach. However, his behavior disqualified him and it was a mistake to give his name, team president Rocky Wirtz wrote in a letter to Lanny McDonald, the head of the Hockey Hall of Fame. The request to have Aldrich’s name appear on the Stanley Cup comes as the latest development in the wake of the investigative report unveiled earlier this week by law firm Jenner & Block, which led to executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac leaving the organization. Then-Hawks head coach Joel Quenneville was also involved in the report and a subsequent interview given by former player Kyle Beach, who revealed himself as one of Aldrichs’ victims. Quenneville resigned his position as head coach of the Panthers on Thursday evening. There is precedent for removing a name from the Stanley Cup, which Wirtz pointed out in his letter to the Hall of Fame. In 1984, one of the then-owners of the Oilers put his father’s name, Basil Pockington, on the Cup, although the man had no connections with the NHL team. After the league discovered this, it ordered the removal of the name, which is now covered by a series of X characters. Wirtz requests the same treatment for the Cup for Aldrich: I humbly request the Hockey Hall of Fame to consider putting his name on the Stanley Cup. While nothing can undo what he did, it seems absolutely wrong to keep his name on the most prestigious trophy in the sport. Read Wirtz’s full letter to the Hall of Fame below. Here’s a copy of the letter Rocky Wirtz sent to the Hall of Fame. “Names are engraved and then for years. Taking a stand on Aldrich’s unforgivable behavior should mean erasing his name from the cup.” pic.twitter.com/cpTtvaUmun Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) October 29, 2021

