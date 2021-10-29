South African cricket furor points to deep-seated and unresolved problems of racism

South African cricketer Quinton de Kock recently withdrew from an International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 match against the West Indies. His decision came after a directive from Cricket South Africa, the sports governing body, that all players should kneel in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. De Kock rolled back his decision the next day and is back in the South African team. Conversation Africas digital editor Ozayr Patel asked Kamilla Swart to shed some light on the saga.

What do you think of management telling teams to participate in solidarity actions?

The saga of getting down on the knees underscores the fact that disputes over sport policy, social transformation and sport development remain the most vexing and divisive issue for post-apartheid sport in South Africa. This status quo is still visible today and has been resurfaced.

Cricket in the country still faces a systemic problem of lack of transformation. The guidance of Cricket South Africa management should be seen in this broader context.

Last year new light was shed on racism in cricket after one of South Africa’s star players Lungi Ngidic came out in support of Black Lives Matter. His attitude led to heated exchanges and verbal attacks. This prompted Cricket South Africa to launch a project to investigate racism in sport. A number of current and former players came up with stories about abuse and discriminatory behavior to them.

Their testimony revealed that racial exclusion and racism in South African sport remains a challenge.

in a recent paper my colleague and I looked at the impact the Black Lives Matter movement has had on South African cricket.

We found that it had acted as a catalyst for the voices of black cricketers to be heard. And that it had created a platform to tackle institutionalized racism and transformation in South African cricket.

What role can sport play in shifting deeply held beliefs, such as racism in South Africa?

Growing up during apartheid, I played non-racial sports, a movement started in the 1980s and the principle of no normal sport in an abnormal society. The aim was to bring home the message that sport could not be normal while people lived under the racist apartheid laws.

This movement, along with the international sports boycott, played an important role in the demise of apartheid.

The experience made me believe that sport can and should be a vehicle for progressive social change.

Having said that, I must say that I do not believe that Cricket South Africa has managed the situation well. It issued a last minute directive notifying players of its decision just hours before they were due to play a match. I don’t believe that an approach like this helps the cause of meaningful change.

De Kock argued that he was not against taking the knee. But that he felt his rights had been taken away when Cricket South Africa issued its directive.

Sports organisations, especially in South Africa, should be part of the change. They should encourage education and dialogue.

Taking the knee should not be an empty gesture.

Do you think individuals should have a choice in these matters? Or should team solidarity prevail?

Normally I would say that individuals should have a choice. But I also see the merit of team solidarity, especially where we are globally, and in South Africa, with regard to racism and racial inequalities.

Sports teams and personalities are role models. If they can use their platforms for the greater good, they should be encouraged to support the cause.

But it’s important to watch out for empty gestures. Getting the hang of it is a start. But by itself, it will not bring any meaningful change in the lives of black people. Drivers and players need to work together more to address existing structural and systemic racial inequalities. Engagement and collective action in the South African cricket ecosystem (and all other sports) are required to truly transform sport.

Are there any precedents in which solidarity actions in sport have turned the hands of major problems?

South Africa and the anti-apartheid movement are a good example of this. Sport was used as one of the lines of attack to racist system.

Worldwide, the use of sport as a platform for protest on many fronts has a long history. For example, Muhammed Ali’s refusal to fight in the Vietnam War inspired Tommie Smith and John Carlos’ Black Power salute to the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Alis stand also had an impact on the anti-Vietnam movement in the US.

Then there is the example of athletes like Arthur Asheand Magic Johnson who have played a major role in destigmatizing HIV/AIDS.

And Billie Jean King advocated gender equality in tennis, and ushered in many changes for women in sports, while professional basketball player Kareem Abdul Jabbar raised issues of race and religion.

There was a resurgence of activism by athletes in the US in 2016, especially basketball players LeBron James and American football player Colin Kaepernick.

The murder of George Floyd led in 2020 by a US police officer to numerous athletes from around the world to express their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

This included Naomi Osaka and Lewis Hamilton. This support also extended to international teams and leagues such as: Bundesliga teams and the West Indian cricket team..

I believe that sport is a microcosm of society. This means that sports teams and athletes play a vital role as symbols of social change and as advocates for reform.

Athletes have the right to freedom of expression. But with dialogue, education and understanding, they will be able to exercise this right in a responsible way and contribute to a more responsible world of sport.

Understanding lived experiences and listening to more voices offers an unprecedented prospect of broadening these conversations to a point where concerted action can advance racial and social justice worldwide.