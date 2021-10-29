Thursday night football: Rasul Douglas intercepts Kyler Murray in end zone to take Packer’s 24-21 win





Getty Images A shoulder throw from Kyler Murray to AJ Green was picked by Rasul Douglas with 12 seconds left as the Green Bay Packers defeated the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team 24-21 on Thursday night. A 94-meter run by the Cardinals had put a victory for Arizona within reach. But on the second goal from the Packers’ 5-yard line, Murray attempted a quick back-shoulder throw to Green that he never saw coming his way and never turned to find. Douglas saw the inbound pass and busted it out in the end zone for a touchback to seal Green Bay’s win. Douglas spent the first month of the season on the Cardinals’ exhibition squad before the Packers added him to their active roster earlier this month. Murray also left the field limping after the game as the Packers celebrated their win. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were without their top three receivers for Thursday night’s game and still managed to take a road win. Rodgers threw two touchdowns to Randall Cobb and Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown to carry the Green Bay violation. The Packers didn’t have wide receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, and defensive coordinator Joe Barry for COVID-19 reasons. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was not activated from the injured reserve prior to the game, and also abandoned the Packers at the receiver. Tight ending Robert Tonyan would also leave in the third quarter due to a knee injury. The Packers appeared to have ended the game on a 1-yard touchdown from Jones with 4:46 left. Instead, Jones fell short of the goal line on the replay rating and things went awry for the Packers. Jones was stopped in second place before a play penalty delay brought the Packers back to the 6-yard line. Rodgers tried to scramble to the end zone only to be stopped again at the 1-yard line. Rodgers completed 22 of 37 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns for the Packers. AJ Dillon and Jones combined for 137 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Green Bay opted to go for fourth, but the attempt failed when Rodger’s pass to Randall Cobb was knocked down in scrimmage by Devon Kennard. A 23-yard charge from Murray to AJ Green left Arizona on the doorstep. A 29 yard completion to Christian Kirko moved the Cardinals to the Green Bay area. A high snap was pushed back from Murray for an eight loss only for Murray to bounce back with a 22-yard completion to Chase Edmonds within the red zone of Green Bay. A pair of Murray runs and an Edmonds carry moved Arizona to the Green Bay 5-yard before taking their final timeout with 15 seconds left. Then Murray’s interception abruptly ended the night for Arizona. It was Murray’s first red zone interception of the season. Murray completed 22 of 33 passes for 274 yards with two interceptions. It was the first time this season that Murray was unable to cross or run into the end zone.

