Colorado Avalanche Gameday: a good day to set the ship right





Tonight, the Colorado Avalanche (2-4-0) are on their way for a one-game road trip as they take on the St. Louis Blues (5-0-0). The Avs are desperate for wins as they shake off their slow start to the season. COLORADO AVALANCHE The Avalanche come into the game tonight and still look like a disjointed group. Chemistry just isn’t there and almost every player seems to be having a battle between their ears. Since their opening night win on the home ice against Chicago, the team has gone 1-4-0, beating opponents 21-12, all the while playing dire numbers in a few key categories: power play ( third worst), penalty kill (middle-of-the-pack), average shots for per game (to the bottom, a stat where they typically excel), and average shots against per game (near the top). Should we hit the panic button yet? Does Jared Bednars’ chair heat up? No of course not. There are still 76 games to go this season, plenty of runway left to straighten the ship and make its way back into battle. Remember, this team opened the season as the odd-on favorite to win it all. They have a battle of conscience, which can undoubtedly be grueling, but this team has the talent and firepower to fight, and we all know it. They know. On Wednesday, Coach Bednar said that Samuel Girard did not travel with the team and therefore will miss his second straight game as he continues to tend to an upper body injury resulting from a questionable non-call in Saturday’s game with Tampa. Devon Toews has been cleared for controlled contact and depending on how he progresses, Bednar expects to be cleared for full contact within a week. Toews traveled with the team to St. Louis and will skate Thursday morning. During Wednesday’s practice, the top two lines got a new look, with Andre Burakovsky being elevated to the top trio, while the captain was shifted to a line with Nazem Kadri and Logan OConnor. Another change that Avs stalwarts can (hopefully) expect tonight is the inclusion of Jacob MacDonald in the lineup in favor of Kurtis MacDermid who clearly doesn’t belong on an NHL roster, although it doesn’t seem likely at this point. FORWARD Andre Burakovsky Nathan MacKinnon Mikko Rantanen * Gabriel Landeskog Nazem Kadri Logan OConnor Sampo Ranta Tyson Jost JT Compher Jayson Megna Darren Helmet Martin Kaut DEFENDERS Bowen Byram Cale Makari Jack Johnson Erik Johnson Kurtis Macdermid Ryan Murray NS. LOUIS BLUES The Blues stroll into tonight’s game with one of the few remaining impeccable records in the league (along with Florida and Carolina). Their 5-0-0 start is the longest season-opening winning streak in the history of the Blues. This Blues squad is a lot more formidable than last year’s version as the Avs got a little behind it in game two of the season. This iteration currently has the second best power play pass rate in the league (37.5%), while also having the best penalty kill rate of 93.8%. The Avs will have to come out determinedly if they hope to steal a victory in enemy territory. FORWARD Kostin – Schenn – Platform Kyrou – Bozak – Buchnevich Barbashev – Thomas – Tarasenko Neighbors – Joshua – Neal Defense Scandella – Parayko Krug – Faulk Walman – Bortuzzo GOAL ENDING Expect the Avs to keep riding Darcy Kuemper, while the Blues will most likely throw Jordan Binnington between the pipes. *UPDATE: Rantanen may not be in the lineup tonight as there was something that bothered him during the morning skating, according to Peter Baugh. Mikko Rantanen had some trouble during the morning skating, and he left the ice before the power play practice. Jared Bednar said he’s not sure what his status is for tonight. #Avs Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) October 28, 2021

