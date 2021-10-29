Mens Golf Closes Fall Season at Steelwood Collegiate Invitational





COLUMBIA, Mo. To conclude the 2021 fall season, the Mizzou Men’s Golf team travels to Loxley, Ala. to participate in the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of South Alabama at Steelwood Country Club. When: Oct 30 – 31

MIZZOU, UAB, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State, North Alabama, Rice, Rutgers, South Alabama and Wisconsin THE MIZZOU LINE-UP Jack Lundin Jack Parker Yu Ta Tsai Charlie Crockett Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson WITHIN THE LINEUP

Jack Lundin : During SEC Matchplay, Lundin was the only Tiger to set a perfect record 3-0-1 against the conference competition. This fall season, Lundin has a batting average of 70.9 with six rounds under par. The native Sioux Falls, SD, is in the top 100 of the Sagarin Golf Week rankings and finished Top 20 in three of the four events for Mizzou. Jack Parker : At the SEC Match Play Championships, Parker registered a 2-2 record with wins over Auburn and Kentucky. In four events in the fall, Parker has a batting average of 71.1 and recorded a career-low 54-hole score of 9-under 207 at the Turning Stone Intercollegiate. The senior has made the top five in three of the four events during the fall season. Yu Ta Tsai: Yu Ta Tsai went 1-3 at the SEC Match Play Championships, taking a 1 UP win over Auburn. Tsai has racked up back-to-back-to-back top 10 finishes for the Tigers, including a tie for sixth with a 5-under 211 at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate. In 10 rounds during the fall season, Tsai averaged 71.3 strokes with four rounds under par. Charlie Crockett : Crockett registered a 1-3 record at the SEC Match Play Championships and took a 1UP win over Auburn. In two events during the fall for the Tigers, Crockett averaged 71.8 strokes at two rounds under par. Crockett finished in a tie for 24th with a 1-under 215 at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate. Dagbjartur Sigurbrandsson : In four events during the fall season, Sigurbrandsson has averaged 72.4 strokes at four rounds under par. Sigurbrandsson achieved a career-low 54-hole score of 4-under 212 at the Husky Invitational, playing as an individual and finishing in a tie. 11th place. FOLLOW THE TIGERS For the latest information on Mizzou Athletics, visit MUTigers.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Tigers Twitter, Instagram and facebook. -MUTigers.com-

