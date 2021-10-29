Sports
West Indies vs Bangladesh Cricket Score, 2021 T20 World Cup Match, Highlights: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs in Sharjah
WI vs BAN Highlights: Litton Das in action© AFP
The West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 3 runs on Friday in a Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. In chasing a target of 143, Bangladesh was limited to 139/5 of their share of 20 overs. Litton Das scored the highest score for Bangladesh with a 43-ball 44, while skipper Mahmudullah also contributed with an unbeaten 33. Previously, the West Indies had managed to reach a total of 142/7 thanks to the later flourish of Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder. Initially, Bangladesh had won the toss and Mahmudullah chose to bowl first in Sharjah.(SCORE CARD)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies vs Bangladesh Highlights of Sharjah CricketStadium in Sharjah
19:22 (ACTUAL)
DO NOT RUN!
Andre Russell does it. West Indies win by 3 runs in Sharjah. Excellent over from the Dre-Russ.
COUNCIL: 139/5 (20 ovs)
19:20 (ACTUAL)
DROPPED!
Andre Fletcher, the substitute fielder, drops it while Bangladesh steals two runs. 6 needed from 2.
BAN: 137/5
19:18 (ACTUAL)
ONE RUN!
10 NEED 4 BALLS!
BAN: 133/5
19:15 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Litton Das is leaving. That’s excellent bowling from Bravo. Jason Holder tackles a great catch on long.L Tie c Holder b Bravo 44 (43)
COUNCIL: 130/5 (19 ovs)
19:11 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Mahmudullah gets it long before six. Bravo throws it wide and slow, but the Bangladesh skipper manages to clear the fielder on the border.
Need 16 of 11
BAN: 127/4
7:08 PM (ACTUAL)
SO CLOSE!
BAN needs 22 of 12 balls
COUNCIL: 121/4 (18 ovs)
7:06 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Bad bowling by Rampaul. Litton Das finds the hole. The game is getting out of control by the Windies.
BAN: 117/4 (17.1)
6:58 PM (ACTUAL)That is rude of Mahmudullah. Makes room and scoops it over towards the fine leg for a much-needed border.
BAN: 110/4 (15.5)
6:52 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Lands just before the boundary rope. Litton Das takes the airway and moves it between deep midwicket and deep square leg.
BAN: 99/4 (15)
6:45 PM (ACTUAL)
HIM BENT!
Castles him. Ravi Rampaul gets Mushfiqur Rahim. Big wicket for the West Indies. BAN loses another wicket.
BAN: 90/4 (13.3)
6:43 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Typical! That’s vintage Mushfiqur Rahim. Cuts the late through a point for a boundary.
BAN: 90/3
6:37 PM (ACTUAL)
BAM INVITE 63 48 BALLS!
A very expensive transfer from Bravo is coming to an end.
BAN: 80/3 (12)
6:32 PM (ACTUAL)
BAD BOWLING!
That’s bad bowling from Bravo. Keeper to the stumps and the bowls down leg. No chance to stop that. 5 free runs for BAN.
BAN: 70/3
18:28 (ACTUAL)
FROM! AWAY!
Soumya Sarkar leaves. Chris Gayle takes a nice dive on short third man.
Soumya Sarkar c Gayle b Hosein 17 (13)
BAN: 60/3
6:26 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Another limit. Intelligent hitting of Soumya Sarkar. Charges the lane and pulls it to the deep midwicket boundary.
BAN: 60/2
18:22 (ACTUAL)
88 NEEDED FROM 60!
Bangladesh is halfway through their pursuit. Soumya and Litton have stabilized their ship.
BOARD: 55/0 (10 ovs)
6:20 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Litton Das comes down to grab the slower ball and volleys it to find the boundary.
BAN: 52/2
18:15 (current)
ONLY 3 DISCOUNT!
Akeal Hosein scoops a neat bowl over. There are only 3 of them. Bangladesh needs 97 runs from 66 balls.
COUNCIL: 46/2 (9 ovs)
6:10 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Soumya Sarkar takes the air route. Lands just before the deep midwicket line for a four.
BAN: 41/2 (8)
6:03 PM (ACTUAL)
END OF THE POWERPLAY!
Bangladesh lost two wickets in quick succession to its 29/2 after 6 overs.
18:00 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Holder strikes. Naim leaves. Tilted on the stumps.
M Naim b Holder 17 (19)
BAN: 29/2
5:54 PM (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Shakib is gone. Russell gets his man. Big Big wicket for the West Indies.
Shakib c Holder b Russell 9 (12)
BAN: 21/1
5:50 PM (ACTUAL)
SET UP!
Only 3 runs from the fourth left. West Indies look vibrant on the pitch. Fell brilliantly and save some extra runs.
BOARD: 20/0 (4 ovs)
5:43 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Shakib Al Hasan is on a mission! Another excellent short to find the limit.
BAN: 14/0 (2.1)
5:40 PM (ACTUAL)
BORDER!
Up and over. Shakib takes the airway, which hangs over blankets for four people.
BAN: 8/0
5:37 PM (ACTUAL)
GOOD START!
Bangladesh is off to a good start. Only 4 runs from the first left.
COUNCIL: 4/0 (1 ov)
17:32 (ACTUAL)
WE ARE BACK!
Naim and Shakib open the innings for Bangladesh.
17:21 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
A maximum to end the innings. This time it’s Pollard, who clears the wide long-off boundary.
WI: 142/7 (20 ov)
Bangladesh to chase 143 after the break.
17:19 (ACTUAL)
SIX WALK!
Keep it back. Mustafizur doesn’t like it. Two out of two. These runs could cost dearly for Bangladesh later on.
WI: 135/7
17:18 (ACTUAL)
SIX!
Jason Holder clears the line and enters the stands. The much needed runs for the defending champion.
WI: 139/7
17:17 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
Another bites the dust. This time it is Mustafizur who takes the wicket. Dwayne Bravo is leaving.
DJ Bravo c S Sarkar b M Rahman 1 (3)
WI: 123/7
17:13 (ACTUAL)
ON A HATTRICK!
Shore on fire. First Pooran, now Chase. The leg stump comes off.
R Chase b Shoriful Islam 39 (46)
WI: 119/6
17:11 (ACTUAL)
FROM!
A brave knock from Pooran comes to an end. Tries to go out for a long time but goes straight into the fielder’s arms.
N Pooran c Mohammad Naim b Shoriful Islam 40 (23)
5:08 PM (ACTUAL)
ANOTHER!
First Shakib, now Mahedi. Nicholas Pooran is on fire. These are easy choices for the West Indies. This one goes long and too long.
WI: 115/4
5:05 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR!
Nicholas Pooran your beauty. Clubs it right down for huge six.
WI: 109/4
5:04 PM (ACTUAL)
TWO WALK!
Just four runs of the 17th left. That’s excellent stuff from Shoriful Islam. How much can the West Indies collect in the last three overs?
WI: 103/4 (17 ov)
4:57 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX! AGAIN!
Pooran takes the game to Shakib Al Hasan. Two sixes in two balls.
WI: 96/4
4:55 PM (ACTUAL)
SIX!
First maximum of the innings, and it comes from Nicholas Pooran’s bat. The much needed runs for the West Indies.
WI: 90/4
4:55 PM (ACTUAL)
FOUR RUN!
Another short, slower delivery from Mustafizur. But this time it’s Pooran, who takes it up a notch, taking the hole in the deep midwicket.
WI: 83/4
4:52 PM (ACTUAL)The much-needed frontier for the West Indies. Slower and full delivery at the stump and emphatically shipped for a border by Roston Chase.
WI: 77/5
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/live-west-indies-vs-bangladesh-t20-world-cup-2021-cricket-score-updates-2592142
