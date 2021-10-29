College football picks, predictions for 2021 Week 9





Ready for another weekend of college football? As October draws to a close, the Week 9 showdown is a battle of rivals in the state: Michigan State No. 8 will host No. 6 Michigan in the first top-10 meeting of the two schools since 1964. Later in the Big Ten, No. 5 Ohio State takes on No. 20 Penn State in a primetime clash that lost some luster last week with the Nittany Lions’ nine-hour loss to Illinois. In the SEC, Georgia No. 1 takes on Florida at the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, while 6-1 Kentucky travels to the state of Mississippi and Auburn and Ole Miss compete at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Elsewhere in the top 10, Oklahoma will try to avoid a repeat of last week’s flirting with Kansas disaster when it takes on a Texas Tech team that just fired coach Matt Wells. Watch NCAA football games online all season with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! Who has the advantage for 16 key week 9 games? The selection of SI’s writers and editors can be found below. SI recommends: Eight or 12? Inside the College Football Playoff Expansion Debate By Ross Deller World Siri: Rookie pushes Astros past Braves to match Series By AP News Braves tries to stay perfect playoff at home in Game 3 vs. Astros By AP News Molly Geary: 84-45

John Garcia: 82-47

Ross Deller: 76-53

Richard Johnson: 73-56

Pat Forde: 72-57 Week 9 Direct Picks: More College Football Coverage: • Welcome (Back) to Jim Harbaugh’s Fun Factory

• Playoff Dreams online this weekend in Big Ten East

• What drives all the mid-season shots? Illustrated Sports may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

