Fairmont’s Totzke Twins Win Day 2 at Individual State Tennis Match | News, Sports, Jobs





MINNEAPOLIS — Call it twin telepathy or call it double bind, Fairmont’s older twin sisters Libby and Maggy Totzke made the final call to the final day of the Class A individual state girl tennis tournament. The Totzke siblings recovered from a first-round loss in doubles and delivered a decisive super tiebreak in the consolation quarterfinals on Thursday at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Libby and Maggy Totzke open the semifinals of the 8am consolation doubles against New London-Spicer’s Izzy Schmiesing and Delaney Hanson. The winner will go on to close out the state event against Crookston’s Emma Osborn and Emma Gunderson or Rochester Lourdes’ Caroline Daly and Erin Witter for the consolation championship at the Reed-Sweatt facility later in the day. Ironically, Crookston’s own sister act of Hayden Winjum and Halle Winjum served an opening round 6-3, 6-1 loss to the Totzkes on Thursday. Fairmont’s senior twins, however, recovered to capture the first set of their consolation quarterfinals by a 6-4 decision over Eveleth-Gilbert Area’s Katelyn Torrel and Anna Beaudette. Torrel and Beaudette then tossed the score in their favor during the second set to create a super tiebreak instead of a full third segment. In a super tiebreak, the first tandem to reach 10 points wins with a margin of at least two points. The Totzkes sealed their consolation victory with a score of 10-5. Unfortunately for Totzkes’ teammates Ellie Hernes and Lauren Davis — along with Blue Earth Area’s Marissa Benz, the Cardinals’ doubles and Bucs’ singles respectively — they took a few losses on Thursday. Virginia’s Ava Fink and Ella Lamppa outlasted Hernes and Davis in a first round, virtually the last shot to advance. Fink and Lamppa took the first set 6-3 before Hernes and Davis rallied for a 6-4 second set decision. Fink and Lamppa then sent Davis and Hernes to the consolation round with a 6-2 win in the third set. Daly and Witter van Lourdes then recorded a 6-4, 6-1 win over Hernes and Davis in the consoling quarterfinals to end the Fairmont tandem’s state run. In Thursday’s Class A singles individual tournament, No. 1 seeded Isabelle Einess of Minnehaha Academy racked up a 6-0 straight win over BEA’s Benz in the first round in Minneapolis. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer ended Benz’s day with a 6-1, 6-1 win in the Bucs quarterfinals. Section 2 champion Jaelyn Haler of St. James Area defeated Le Sueur-Henderson’s Chloe Brandt, 6-3, 6-4, in first round singles action Thursday. Rochester Lourdes’ Ryanna Witter then closed Haler’s day with a 6-0, 6-3 championship quarterfinal victory over the highly skilled senior of the Saints. Class A Individual Doubles State Meeting – Round 1 Taylor Elliott-Elyse Palen (Rochester Lourdes) beats. Emma Osborn-Emma Gunderson (Crookston), 6-0, 6-0. Courtney Eppen-Josie Schmidt (Belle Plaine) beats. Hannah Helms-Elise Duncan (Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg), 6-1, 6-4. Ava Fink-Ella Lamppa (Virginia) beats. Ellie Hernes-Lauren Davis (Fairmont), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Aditi Nadkarni-Witt defeats Mehbod (Breck). Caroline Daly-Erin Witter (Rochester Lourdes), 6-1, 6-2. Ellie Pirtle-Petra defeats Lyon (Breck). Izzy Schmiesing-Delaney Hanson (New London-Spicer), 6-1, 6-1. Lisey Langhus-Emma Speier (Providence Academy) def. Emma Stahl-Toryn Woelberg (Pipestone Area), 3-6, 6-2, 6-1. Hayden Winjum-Halle defeats Winjum (Crookston). Libby Totzke-Maggy Totzke (Fairmont), 6-3, 6-1. Kylie beats Michels-Britney Prahl (Litchfield). Katelyn Torrel-Anna Beaudette (Eveleth-Gilbert Area), 6-1, 6-2. Quarter-finals Elliott-Palin (Lourdes) defeats. Eppen-Schmidt (Belle Plaine), 6-3, 6-2. Nadkarni-Mehbod (Breck) defeats. Fink Lamppa (Virginia), 6-4, 6-3. Pirtle-Lyon (Breck) beats. Langhus Speier (Providence), 6-0, 6-0. Michels-Prahl (Litchfield) beats. Hayden Winjum-Halle Winjum, 6-2, 6-3. Today’s semi-final Elliott-Palen (Lourdes) vs. Nadkarni-Mehbod (Breck) Pirtle Lyon (Breck) vs. Michels Prahl (Litchfield) O comfort braces Quarter-finals Osborn-Gunderson (Crookston) defeats. Helms-Duncan (Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg), 6-4, 6-0. Daly-Witter (Lourdes) beats. Hernes Davis (Fairmont), 6-4, 6-1. Schmiesing-Hanson (New London-Spicer) beats. Stahl-Woelber (Pipestone Area), 6-2, 6-1. Libby Totzke-Maggy Totzke (Fairmont) defeats. Torrel-Beaudette (Eveleth-Gilbert Area), 6-4, 4-6, (10-5). Today’s semi-final Libby Totzke-Maggy Totzke (Fairmont) vs. Izzy Schmiesing – Delaney Hanson (New London – Spicer) Osborn-Gunderson (Crookston) vs. Daly Witter (Lourdes) O Class A individual singles State Meeting – Round 1 Isabelle Einess (Minnehaha) beats. Marissa Benz (Blue Earth), 6-0, 6-0. Ryanna beats Steinhaus (Litchfield). Madison Packer (Wadena-Deer Creek), 6-2, 0-6, 6-4. Ella Sell (Pine City) beats. Abby Morris (Park Rapids), 6-0, 6-2). Lydia Delich (Eveleth-Gilbert Area) beats. Emily Brace (Montevideo), 6-1, 6-3. Ancele Dolensek (Minnehaha) beats. Annika Harberts Ott (Providence), 6-0, 6-0. Ana Medina (Lourdes) defeats. Mia Wenzel (Luverne), 6-0, 6-0. Jaelyn Haler (St. James Area) beats. Chloe Brandt (Le Sueur-Henderson), 6-3, 6-4. Ryanna Witter (Lourdes) beats. Leah Maddock (Osakis), 6-0, 6-0. Quarter-finals Einess (Minnehaha) def. Steinhaus (Litchfield), 6-0, 6-0. Delich (Eveleth-Gilbert Area) defeats. Sell, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Dolensek (Minnehaha) defeats. Madinah, 6-1, 6-1. Witter (Lourdes) def. Haler (St. James), 6-0, 6-3. Today’s semi-final Einess (Minnehaha) vs. Delich (Eveleth Gilbert) Dolensek (Minnehaha) vs. Whiter (Lourdes) O comfort braces Quarter-finals Packer (Wadena-Deer Creek) def. Benz (Blue Earth), 6-1, 6-1. Morris (Park Rapids) beats. Support (Monte video), 6-1, 6-0. Beats Harberts Ott (Providence). Wenzel (Luverne), 6-2, 6-0. Brandt (Le Sueur-Henderson) beats. Maddock (Osakis), 6-0, 6-0. Today's semi-final Packer (WDC) vs. Morris (Park Rapids) Harberts Ott (Providence) vs. Burns (LSH)

