Oro-Medonte senior who died of COVID in connection with the hockey league outbreak

“He leaves a huge hole in our family and our community of friends that seems impossible ever to fill,” says daughter; 15 people were infected

Martin Harding got an unpleasant surprise for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Despite being fully vaccinated, he fell ill the week before Thanksgiving and tested positive for COVID-19, thwarting plans for family gatherings. He was one of the cases linked to an October breakout for the Midas Hockey League, a 3-on-3 league for men aged 50 and over that operates out of the National Training Rinks in Newmarket with players from all over York. Region and the surrounding area.

The outbreak has infected at least 15 people, according to organizers, and resulted in the death of Oro-Medonte resident Garry Weston on Oct. 21.

Daughter Krista Weston posted on Facebook about the loss of Garry Weston.

“Garry suffered a serious stroke while battling the pneumonia caused by COVID. He leaves a huge hole in our family and community of friends that seems impossible to ever fill. Even through our grief and sorrow, we know how lucky we were to have such a special person in our lives. He will live on in our memories and in your memories.”

League organizer Wendell Harrison said he knew Weston well.

“It’s terrible. We’ve lost a friend we’ve known for 40 years,” Harrison said.

Harrison said the spread likely started on their first night on the ice on Sept. 27, but players only reported feeling sick after playing on Oct. 4, when positive cases started rolling in. He confirmed that 15 cases are associated, one of which resulted in hospitalization and death.

He said masking would not always occur in locker rooms, such as when showering. Shower use is permitted under Newmarket Training Rinks and York Region Public Health policies.

York Region Public Health could not be reached for comment ahead of the publication deadline, but National Training Rinks confirmed the outbreak, which chief executive Andrew Shorkey said they were made aware of on Oct. 8.

Shorkey said everyone entering the facility must present proof of vaccination, except those under 12 and those under 18 participating on the ice. Masks are required everywhere except on the ice, and use of the changing rooms is staggered to allow time for cleaning.

Harding said he still feels some lingering effects of the virus, including a lack of energy. He and his family are still looking for answers about how it could have happened.

Shorkey says he’s upset he wasn’t aware of any cases until October 8, when the transfer may have started after the competition’s games on September 27.

“Had we known early, we would have canceled their skating sooner,” said Shorkey. “No one should be blamed, it’s just a terrible situation.”

Shorkey added that the public health unit has vetted their protocols and found no issues with them. He said the rink has had no other COVID-19 cases following the men’s competition outbreak.

As for masking, Shorkey said it’s not something they can enforce in locker rooms.

Harding said there were about six players in the locker room when he was substituted on Oct. 4, but they were not wearing masks as they got ready.

Newmarket Mayor John Taylor commented on the outbreak at a York area council meeting this morning, Oct. 28.

“My condolences to the family of the deceased and all friends of the league there,” Taylor said, adding that he has visited the rink before. “My impression was that they had a very, very strict screening.”

Taylor asked about the number of vaccinated versus unvaccinated COVID-19 cases in the region, which currently has 166 active cases.

Public health data from the York area indicates that as of October 27, 54.2 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the 12+ population have been vaccinated. That figure does not include childhood cases, with those under 12 not eligible for a vaccine.

Public Health has told NewmarketToday that this trend is distorted by the fact that the number of vaccinated residents is significantly greater than the number of unvaccinated with 84.7 percent of 12+ residents fully vaccinated.

“The public is largely under the impression that if they’re double vaccinated, you’re good to go,” Taylor said. “That’s not entirely true, but people feel safe.”

Still, acting medical officer of health Dr. Richard Gould states that less than one percent of vaccinated individuals have cases, and that vaccinated cases are far less likely to result in hospitalization or death.

The competition is now back on the ice after two weeks of shutdown, but Harrison said they are being cautious.

“Being aware that this COVID can attack anyone,” Harrison said. “You can wear a mask and you can do all those things, but somehow it still spreads.”