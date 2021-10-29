TCU Takes Second Straight Regular Season Title And Takes No. 1 Seed





The nationally ranked No. 8 TCU Horned Frogs captured their second consecutive regular-season Big 12 title, which is also second in school history. With a 1-0 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday, TCU takes the #1 spot in the conference tournament, which kicks off on Sunday, October 31. The Horned Frogs closed the conference with a 7-1-1 record, good for 22 points and an average of 2.44 points per game. TCU will face the No. 8 seed Iowa State, who secured a spot in the tournament with a 1-0 win over K-State. The Cyclones averaged 0.75 points per game over eight conference games. The Horned Frogs and the Cyclones open the tournament Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Nationally ranked No. 20 Texas received the No. 2 seed after a 2-0 win against Kansas. The Longhorns finished with a 6-0-3 Big 12 record, good for 21 points and an average of 2.33 points per game. Texas will face Oklahoma in the quarterfinals at 5:30 PM with number 7 seeded. Baylor received the number 3 seed with 15 points and an average of 1.88. The Bears take on West Virginia with number 6 seeds at 8pm With an overtime win over the Mountaineers and Texas Tech losing to TCU, No. 4 Oklahoma State will face the No. 5 seeded Red Raiders at 2:00 PM. Placement was determined on a points per game basis due to the no-contest between the state of Iowa and the state of Oklahoma on September 30. Tickets for the 2021 Big 12 Soccer Championship are on sale now! Passes for all sessions cost $12 and can be purchased in advance through TexasSports.com. They can also be accessed through Big12Sports/buytickets. Day passes ($5) and group tickets ($4 if 10+ are purchased) are only available through walk-up sales during the tournament. 2021 Big 12 Soccer Tournament Quarter Finals, Sunday October 31 No. 1 TCU vs. No. 8 Iowa State [Big 12 Now on ESPN+] half past eleven No. 4 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Texas Tech [Big 12 Now on ESPN+] 2:00 No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Oklahoma [Big 12 Now on ESPN+] 5:30 PM No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 6 West Virginia [Big 12 Now on ESPN+] 8:00 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://big12sports.com/news/2021/10/28/soccer-tcu-clinches-second-straight-regular-season-title-and-secures-no-1-seed.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos