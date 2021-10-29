Hardik Pandya: T20 World Cup; The question mark around Hardik Pandya | Cricket News

Is he fit for bowling? Is he out of shape with the bat too? And have the team management & selectors sent mixed messages about the fitness & role of the all-rounder? Former India Selectors Assess The Issue For TOI…

It is not known whether Hardik Pandya has seen the popular Shah Rukh Khan movie from the 1990s, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na’, but his career chart, when it comes to bowling and fitness, can certainly be summed up in that one line.Thanks to a back injury that required major surgery, Pandya has not bowled for the past two seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In between, he enjoyed a great whiteball tour of Australia and threw well in all five T20Is against England. He also bowled sporadically during India’s white ball tour of Sri Lanka.

The Indian team has decided to play him as a number 7 specialist batter. But in the first match against Pakistan he hit behind Ravindra Jadeja, Pandya struggled to 11 off eight balls and sustained a shoulder injury. Of course he didn’t bowl either.

In the latest twist to his story, he appears to be fit again, bowling and hitting during a practice session in Dubai on Wednesday. However, the key decision-makers in Indian cricket have left everyone confused about Pandya’s usefulness to the team: is the 28-year-old a specialist batter, a bowler or a bit of both?

Chief selector Chetan Sharma first chose him as an all-rounder, stressing that Pandya should bowl his four overs. Later, when he failed to bowl in the IPL, he was labeled a No. 6 Specialist by the captain Virat Kohlic.

While Pandya was in great form in IPL 2020, his form collapsed this season: Pandya was hopelessly off balance and managed to score just 127 runs in 12 [email protected] “The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn’t pitch in the IPL, but MS Dhonic (named Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills,” a source told TOI.

If he makes a match-winning knockout against New Zealand in India’s second group stage match on Sunday, Pandya ‘the finisher’ will justify Dhoni’s confidence in his abilities. However, failure will be a strong case for the likes of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Venkatesh Iyer to replace him. All three have emerged as decent all-round options.

Two former India chief selectors with whom TOI spoke had different perspectives on the Pandya issue. Former India skipper and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar believed that “all the decision makers in this case, the captain, the coach, the physio and the selectors, would have assessed the situation regarding Pandya”.

However, another former player and selector, Sandeep Patil, said he would have wanted the Chetan Sharma-led national selection committee to take more responsibility on the matter. “His selection in the XI is up to the captain and the coach, and only the BCCI will know about it. But basically, if a player is not fit, then it’s up to the selectors. If he hasn’t pitched the whole game IPL, the selectors should have made a phone call, they should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team for the World Cup,” said Patil.

“Under the ICC rules, he could have been replaced if he was unfit. My question about Hardik is not only to the captain and coach, but also to the selectors. The fitness aspect is handled by the selectors and the team physio. , the BCCI secretary hands over a list of players who are fit and available.

“Someone has to be responsible. There is no comment from (India coach) Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane said he is fit. How can you say he is fit if he became unfit during the match? I mean, this is the World Cup, not just any series or game,” added Patil.

“The guy hasn’t thrown a single ball in the IPL and you suddenly expose him in the World Cup? And what do you play him as? He was sent after Jadeja. So there’s really a big question mark around Pandya. Someone like Dwayne Bravo for example was bowling in all T20 competitions. He is fit. If he gets hammered while bowling, that’s another problem,” Patil said.

“The whole mystery surrounding his fitness has been going on for the past six months. You now say he has a shoulder injury. In addition, you don’t give a chance to a fit man. You play an unfit man who is not useful for the team It’s not good Because of him you ignore other fit guys who have performed well.

“Is he so important that he will win a game for your team on your own? We used to play semi-fit guys and we were lucky (it worked). Sunil Gavaskar half fit, you would definitely choose him. However, these days are over. There’s so much focus on fitness.”

“Over the past year, Pandya has not performed (well) as an all-rounder. A year is a good period for those who matter to judge a player,” said Patil.

Salil Ankola, former pacemaker in India and current chief selector of Mumbai, said: “If Pandya isn’t bowling, he can’t be there. I’m not saying this because I’m from Mumbai, but anyone who is even a little little know about cricket will prefer Shardul to Pandya now How much does Shardul have to prove now He has proven himself when given the chance If you want an all rounder at number 6 Shardul is your man He will find a place in on this moment on any side of the world, but if you want a batter in that spot, Shreyas Iyer, who has proven himself like Shardul, deserves a chance,” says Ankola.