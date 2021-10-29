How Ohio State Football Kyle McCord Gained More Confidence From Ryan Day With His Performance In Indiana





COLUMBUS, Ohio Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord understandably seemed to deal with some jitters when he debuted with a start against Akron on September 25. The freshman saw action in his fourth straight game at Indiana last Saturday, completing five of six passes for 51 yards. For the first time, he did not take a bag. A year ago, the state of Ohio didn’t have many blowout reps to evaluate then-backups CJ Stroud and Jack Miller. Ryan Day has a better idea of ​​where McCord is due to the recent string of lopsided wins. Another month of practice reps should have led to more development, of course. However, Day said the expanded game action provided a better insight into McCords’ improvement. He played with more discernment, Day said in his radio show on 97.1 The Fan. He took control of the game and I thought that was a step in the right direction. You feel much more confident than you did about a month ago. McCord completed 70% of his passes for 399 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His status as Stroud’s primary backup looks unquestioned heading into the regular season backstretch. Miller remains the number 3 quarterback. The other real freshman, Quinn Ewers, did not travel to the game in Indiana. Walk-on JP Andrade was the fourth QB on the travel roster. Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more. – More Buckeyes Coverage Will Penn State Force OSU to Lean on Henderson? Outrageous Predictions Is Penn States’ best pass sitting on the OSU bench? What’s up with Henderson, Burke and Harrison? Buckeye Bits Will Penn State Beat Buckeyes in 2022 Recruiting Rankings? OSU-PSU Tickets: How to Get Them and How Much They Cost? OSU-PSU, UM-MSU Star as Big Ten Owner of the Stage: College Football Playoff Show How the Attack Destroyed Indiana’s Defensive Star: Lesmerises Is Denzel Burke the Key to Containing PSU’s Jahan Dotson? How are Ruckert, Stroud and Petit-Frere? Buckeye Bits What is the depth chart relative to Penn State? Liddell Deserves Unanimous Preseason All-Big Ten Hoops Honor Crowley will be out for a long time with injury PSU’s Franklin fends off distractions, accidentally creates others Five Penn State players Ohio State fans should worry about Has Jameson Williams become the Joe Burrow among the wide receivers for OSU? Which players became champions against Indiana? 2023 recipient Zachariah Branch puts OSU in his top 12

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2021/10/how-ohio-state-footballs-kyle-mccord-earned-more-trust-from-ryan-day-with-his-performance-at-indiana.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

