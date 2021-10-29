International Tennis Hall of Fame Vote: Have your say!

Since 2018, the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) has been involving fans in the selection process for the ultimate athlete by giving them the opportunity to voice their opinion on the nominees who took the annual vote.

This year’s list of hopeful inductions includes WTA stars Cara Black, Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta and Lisa Raymond, alongside ATPs Carlos Moya and Juan Carlos Ferrero and fans have until Sunday, October 31 to vote for their favorites at voice.tennisfame.com.

Ivanovic, Black, Pennetta and Moya are all new nominees, while Ferrero and Raymond are up for a second year. Under Hall of Fame rules, a nominee can remain on the ballot for up to three consecutive years.

The six nominees named to the International Tennis Hall of Fames 2022 voting have all achieved remarkable results on Grand Slam titles on the biggest tennis podiums, top of the world rankings, Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup victories,” said ITHF- President Stan Smith: “Their successes are highlights of tennis history, and it is a pleasure to recognize their achievements with the honor of International Tennis Hall of Fame nomination.”

Todd Martin, CEO of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, added: Tennis fans are critical, knowledgeable and passionate. Their input into who becomes a Hall of Famer is an integral part of the International Tennis Hall of Fames induction process.

The top three votes that have won the votes of the fans will receive bonus percentage points on their official voting group result. The official voting group is made up of expert tennis journalists, historians and Hall of Famers, who will deliberate over the coming months. The candidate with the highest result in the Fan Vote will receive three additional percentage points added to the Official Voting Group result, while the second and third place will receive two and one percentage point, respectively.

To be elected to the Hall of Fame, a candidate must receive an affirmative vote of 75% or more of the combined total of the official voting group result and any bonus percentages earned from the votes of the fans.

The Class of 2022 Inductees will be announced in early 2022, and the induction ceremony will take place on July 16, 2022.

More about the WTA nominees:

The first Serb to be nominated for Hall of Fame recognition, Ana Ivanovico won Roland Garros in 2008 and made two extra-grand finals, also reaching the title fight in Paris in 2007 and the final of the Australian Open in 2008. In addition to Roland Garros, Ivanovic won 14 WTA titles, including Indian Wells in 2008. She was ranked World No. 1 for 12 weeks and spent 91 weeks in the Top 5, helping Serbia reach the final of the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup).

The first Italian woman to be nominated for the Hall of Fame, Flavia Pennetta won the US Open in 2015, beating Roberta Vinci in the first all-Italian grand final. Pennetta won another 10 singles titles in her career, reaching a career-high singles ranking of No.6. In addition, she set a successful double record, reached number 1 in the world and won the Australian Open with Gisela Dulko. She was pivotal in the Billie Jean King Cup competition, helping her country capture four championship titles.

Zimbabwe Cara Black won 60 doubles titles during her career and spent 163 weeks as the world’s number 1 on the all-time list behind Martina Navratilova and Liezel Huber. Her five doubles majors came at Wimbledon, where she won three titles, as well as the Australian Open and US Open. She has also won five Slams in mixed doubles (two with her brother Wayne) and is one of three women in the Open Era to have won a Grand Slam in mixed doubles.

Forerunner in college tennis Lisa Raymond won 11 major titles, six in women’s doubles, where she has a Grand Slam career, and five in mixed doubles. She also earned a bronze medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics with her mixed doubles partner, Mike Bryan, and was a member of a US championship team Billie Jean King Cup. Winning 79 doubles titles overall, Raymond was ranked No. 1 in the all-time world rankings for 137 weeks and also reached the Top 15 in singles.