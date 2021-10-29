Cricket Wireless shut down speed limits and brings 5G to all phone plans India News, The Indian Express





Cricket Wireless suddenly seems like an excellent option for those who want 5G and no speed limits on their prepaid smartphone plans. Today the company announced it would enable 5G for all prepaid plans, rather than just the most expensive option. More importantly, Cricket Wireless has run out of speed limits for data usage, which is a big deal. For those who didn’t know, Cricket had an 8Mbps speed cap on its cheaper $30, $40, and $55 plans, and depending on the situation or network usage, some customers experienced slow internet speeds. Now you generally get faster speeds and access to faster 5G speeds where supported. So yes, you can get 5G at full speed for just $30 a month. Like almost every other plan offered by carriers, big or small, the fine print at the bottom of the page states that “Cricket can temporarily slow down data speeds if the network is busy.” So, essentially, during busy times of heavy network congestion, users may see slower speeds in some situations. And while removing the speed caps is undoubtedly good news, it also means users on the cheapest plans will want to be aware of the amount of data they’re using. Cricket hasn’t changed the data limits for its two most affordable options, so getting 5G speeds with no caps can easily burn a 2GB or even 10GB data plan in a matter of days. Cricket added 5G a little over a year ago, but it only worked with one phone. Now it is rolling out to all plans the carrier offers. While the selection of Cricket 5G phones is limited, several excellent options support it, including a few inexpensive Motorola phones up to the latest iPhone 13.5G. When it comes to the competition, others like Consumer Cellular, Metro by T-Mobile, and Boost Mobile all offer 5G in varying tiers, so now Cricket joins the pack while removing speed limits at the same time. through Engadget

