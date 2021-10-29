Emma Raducanu vs Marta Kostyuk LIVE: Tennis match result and reaction of Transylvania Open





Emma Raducanu asks for patience Emma Raducanu is out of the Transylvania Open after a straight-set defeat to Marta Kostyuk. With a semifinal against former world champion Simona Halep on the line, Raducanu couldn’t replicate the composure she showed as she headed to lift the US Open trophy last month. The 18-year-old made 41 unforced errors in a shaky performance against her Ukrainian opponent on Friday, taking just 52 percent of the points on her first serve and racking up just one break point that she failed to convert in the 6-2 6-1 loss. In stark contrast, 19-year-old Kostyuk Put produced a consistent, solid show over the course of exactly 60 minutes, breaking Britain’s No1 twice in the first set and three times in the second to advance to the last eight. , despite Raducanu being able to save three. match points in the last match. As Kostyuk takes on two-time Grand Slam champion Halep, who will battle it out on home soil in the semi-final, second-seeded Anett Kontaveit will take on Sweden’s Rebeca Peterson on the other side of the draw. Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, is expected to stay in the country for the next few days to visit relatives in Bucharest. Relive Emma Raducanus’ quarterfinal loss to Marta Kostyuk, below. Raducanu 2-6 1-6 Kostyuk Show last update



1635530645 Emma Raducanu 2-6 1-6 Marta Kostyuk Read our full match report here: Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 19:04 1635528708 Emma Raducanu 2-6 1-6 Marta Kostyuk Raducanu with a decent serve but a rushed follow-up forehand. 40-40. Another miss from Raducanu after Kostyuks return from serving clips the baseline. 40 ad. A wild backhand from Raducanu flies wide! Kostyuk wins 6-2 6-1! Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:31 1635528637 Emma Raducanu * 2-6 1-5 Marta Kostyuk Sublime forehand volley under pressure and Raducanu moves up to Ad-40. However, a deep return from Kostyuk’s serve causes Raducanu to miss the backhand. 40-40. Huge bases from both wings of Raducanu followed by a clever drop shot. Ad-40. Meeker hits on the next point while Kostyuk punishes the British second serve. 40-40 again. A better service here. Ad-40. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:30 1635528494 Emma Raducanu * 2-6 1-5 Marta Kostyuk Raducanu has the whole field to aim for after some good work, but swings a forehand off the line… This time, however, she finds it! Another match point saved. 40-40. Some clever interventions from the Brit now, for an unforced error. 40 ad. A huge forehand into the corner of Raducanu! Saved a third match point. 40-40. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:28 1635528406 Emma Raducanu * 2-6 1-5 Marta Kostyuk Scary at bat from Raducanu and she hits a forehand away from the net before going to 30-0 with another winner. She barely misses a forehand and it’s 30-15. Another miss, this time a backhand into the net. 30-30. However, a nice drop shot ensures that Kostyuk misses the net. 40-30. A backhand is long sent by Raducanu. 40-40. She pushes Kostyuk wide with a serve, but misses the ensuing forehand. 40 ad. Match point… However, Raducanu makes it! She steps into the net and knocks out a backhand winner. 40-40. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:26 1635528175 Emma Raducanu * 2-6 1-5 Marta Kostyuk Kostyuk hits her own double fault. 0-15. Raducanu seeks the corner on a forehand down the line, but goes long. 15-15. Good pressure from the Brit here though, and she’s gearing up for an easy backhand serve to the net. 15-30. However, Kostyuk follows suit! 30-30. Great shot from Raducanu, but Kostyuk’s defense is just too good and in the end the teenager misses. 40-30. A strong serve seals the hold for Kostyuk. She is one game away from the semifinals. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:22 1635527957 Emma Raducanu 2-6 1-4 Marta Kostyuk * Kostyuk just catches the baseline with a quick return of service, which Raducanu wrongly chooses to leave. 0-15. However, the Ukrainian then hits a backhand narrowly wide. 15-15. Kostyuk puts on a series of backhands to push Raducanu further and further back, with the Brit eventually regaining ground but firing a ground shot for a long time. 15-40. Kostyuk earns a breaking point and Raducanus serves her deserts again! Another double fault gives Kostyuk the break. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:19 1635527779 Emma Raducanu * 2-6 1-3 Marta Kostyuk Kostyuks’ service works wonders for her. Raducanu just can’t put a dent in it right now. An easy grab for the Ukrainian. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:16 1635527620 Emma Raducanu 2-6 1-2 Marta Kostyuk * Raducanu puts a backhand in the field. 0-15. Confidence drains for Kostyuk, who moves Raducanu well across the field, but the Brit hits a fine forehand winner down the line. 15-15. A huge backhand in the corner is too much for Kostyuk. 30-15. This is much better from the 18 year old! She forces her opponent back with a deep serve, then hurls a forehand away from the net. Then Raducanu hits a great forehand winner into the corner. An important handhold to turn the tide a bit. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:13 1635527425 Emma Raducanu * 2-6 0-2 Marta Kostyuk Kostyuk smells blood. She hits hard here as she tries to kick Raducanu while the teen is lying down. The number 6 seed holds storage up to 15. Alex PattleOctober 29, 2021 18:10

