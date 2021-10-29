Hicks, Bouchard flag area players





Published: 29-10-2021 8:43:23 AM

The hockey awards for all states were announced Thursday afternoon in a press release from the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association, and the list included several girls from area teams. Bishop Brady’s Libbey Hicks and Kate Bouchardof Hopkinton put players from the area in the spotlight as they were named Division III Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively. Hicks, who was also voted First-Team All-State, joins her teammates Mieke Rentsch and MichaellaSavary in the accolades. Rentsch earned First-Team honors while Savary earned Second-Team. Bouchard and teammate Julia Baer earned First-Team awards for the Hawks and fellow teammate Natalie Allen earned Second-Team. Kearsarge had three players earn trophies as Kate Cochran, Eliza Cardillo and Paige Hoegle earned First-Team and two Second-Team nods, respectively. Closing the Division III awards are Winnisquam. The Bears had Alexis Poole and KaitlynCarey earn First-Team nods, while Emma Griffin earned Second-Team. Concord, as the only Division I school in the area, saw two First-Team players in Emma Beaujouan and Nadia Hanna. The Tide was also represented on the Second-Team list by RhydenWheldon. Division II awards highlighted players from Bow, John Stark, Merrimack Valley and Pembroke. The Falcons saw Sarah Guerrette and Rylee Constant earn First-Team awards and Jocelyn Webber received Second-Team recognition. The Generals also had two First-Team award winners with Gracie Bolduc and Linsey Hagman. They also had Isabella Pelletier on the second team list. MV had three girls earn recognition in Abby Forbes, Emily Thomas and Sadie Barnard. Forbes had a nod to the first team, with Thomas and Barnard earning the second team. The Spartans had one representative who made First-Team in Natalie Longacre. They were represented by Kelsey Montambeault on the second team list.

