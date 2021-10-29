Morten Thorsby: Why the climate crisis is a game football can’t miss

But for the star of Norway and Sampdoria, there is one game that he and humanity cannot afford to lose.

The climate emergency is fast approaching extra time, but can he and the football community be the vehicle to deliver a game-changing moment?

Two recurring words come to light in the conversation with the gentle midfielder: goal and potential.

For Thorsby, it is the marriage of football with the natural world that drives both impulses.

Growing up, the blond Norwegian was aware of “all the possibilities nature gave him” [him]“with the game he loved, he relied on the living, breathing ecosystem around it.

His awareness of the changing environment was brought into sharp focus when he left his homeland at the age of 18 to sign for the Dutch top uniform Heerenveen.

It was a moment when he questioned both the world around him and his goal as a footballer, but also a moment that would come to define who he is today.

“When I Started Talking About” [climate] six, seven years ago, about […] it was very difficult to get through to my colleagues, other players and also the clubs,” he admits.

“Being a professional athlete and footballer is a very personal project. It’s a selfish project.

“I felt, ‘Is this the right way or use of my time? […] Does it give something back to society?'”

After consultation with his parents, a decision was made.

“The best thing I can do is get the best I can at football and keep using my voice and keep spreading the word,” he says with a smile.

The 3.5 billion strong football community

How then to bring the wider football community together to regain the balance between man and nature?

Thorsby’s answer: We play green — a non-profit game changer platform founded last year by the Sampdoria midfielder.

Its mission is to engage and empower players and clubs around the world to take environmental initiatives and spread the word to the game’s 3.5 billion global community.

“It was the reaction of me as an involved person in the football world that I missed,” he says of his motives.

And the mechanism to enable this upscaling? Social media.

According to the foundation As of August this year, the top 100 players in the world have a combined 4.5 billion followers on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Tik Tok and Weibo.

Quite simply, as Thorsby puts it, “If we can reach three and a half billion people, it can make a huge difference.”

In practice, Thorsby hopes to launch a sustainability competition in Norway next year with the aim of setting up coaching programs to “green the football community”.

It’s a project he hopes will sow the seeds for the football family to impress the wider community.

“The argument that politics and football have nothing to do with each other is no longer valid,” he says.

“We have to find solutions across borders, across culture, across religion – all these things that football can bridge.

“The industry realizes this wave is coming — there’s no turning back.”

Changing mentality

A study published last year by the Fast Transition Alliance predicts that, in the long term, extreme weather events and sea level rises as a result of climate change will flood stadiums and playing fields.

Heat waves and heat stroke will threaten the health of both players and fans.

As the consequences of inaction become more tangible, Thorsby is convinced that sustainability and climate are growing in the minds of the football community.

“Fans are starting to worry […] and they want their clubs to care, and they want the players to play for the clubs that care. It’s kind of a circle that we have to realize,” he explains.

The outcry from fans over the ill-fated attempt by a Super League earlier this year was proof that large-scale mobilization for a cause so dear to fans is possible.

It was a reaction that according to the Norwegian was “pure” [and] that is real.”

And with the distance between the game’s power brokers and fans that has seemingly been the greatest ever, for Thorsby, it’s the players who “are the most important elements in the football industry.”

“If you are a player today, you would never play for a racist club, no matter the money involved,” he explains.

“I think the same will happen when it comes to climate. You will see a shift [with] players who choose to play for clubs that actually take this social responsibility.

“That can also create greater value for football. I think it’s only a matter of time before it happens.”

An imperfect system

Therefore, sharing existing knowledge is essential to equalize what he calls ‘an imperfect system’.

The world, as Thorsby sees it, is divided between the informed and the uninformed with the task of bridging that gap.

“We are in the very difficult phase because nothing is sustainable because we have no solution,” he says candidly.

“You can’t blame someone for not being informed and not making the right decisions. The people who are informed, [they] must now take responsibility.

“The People Who Aren’t” [informed] we need to make them aware so that they can take concrete action.”

While Thorsby acknowledges that, at least in the short term, the game remains largely without practical tangible solutions to confront the climate emergency, we can all play our part.

He sets out three basic principles: first, assessing how we can reduce our own footprint; second, educating ourselves and influencing others in environmental awareness; and third, and perhaps most importantly, using our voting rights to elect environmentally conscious representatives.

Small steps but with the collective potential for a bigger change.

‘I wanted the 1.5 degree shirt’

Perhaps the most important step on this journey of change is to create awareness.

He praises Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg – whom he retweets regularly – and describes her as ‘inhuman’.

“She is the perfect example that we all look up to and we need that role model.”

And in that spirit, the veteran midfielder has made a symbolic and important statement this season.

“For each season, we have the opportunity to [shirt] number. And I thought, ‘What can I do?'” he explains.

“I saw the No. 2 shirt and I thought it could symbolize the primary goal in the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to above two degrees.”

Thorsby, who joined Serie A club Sampdoria in 2019, had previously worn the number 18 shirt.

Nearly 200 countries have signed up for the Paris Agreement 2015 which ideally aimed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees by 2030.

“Of course I wanted the 1.5 [degree] shirt — but I mean, that’s pretty hard on the football shirt to have 1.5! So I had to stick with those two,” he laughs.

“I’ll keep playing with the number 2 until we see we reach that goal.”

A moral obligation

Thorsby spoke to CNN Sport before publishing a UN Environmental Program Report concluding that the most recent set of global climate commitments falls far short of the desired target of 1.5 degrees.

According to the current targets of countries, according to UNEP, the world will continue to warm to 2.7 degrees.

It is therefore no surprise that the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow is seen as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to push the reset button on the climate crisis.

“We have to be hard on ourselves and say we haven’t done much good in the last 30 years,” he admits.

“We don’t do things in denial, but without the right information.

“Now we have the right information, and now we have a moral obligation to act on it.”

And for all the talk of urgency, clear, real-world actions are needed now.

So how long does he think the world will have to turn the tide?

“The next 20 years will determine where we go and probably what the world will look like in the next 1000 years.”

The reality is grim and the prospects unpredictable, but now it’s up to us to grab Thorsby’s ball together and run away with it.