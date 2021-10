Cricket Australia news, test legend battle with cancer, dies aged 76.

Australian cricket cult figure Ashley Mallett died on Friday at the age of 76. The South Australian spinner passed away in Adelaide after a long battle with cancer. Mallett, who played 38 Tests and took 132 wickets for Australia from 1968-80, was a popular figure on and off the cricket pitch, earning another legion of fans in his life after cricket as an accomplished author. The age reported for the first time that the former Test cricketer has remained active in his writings this year, despite being in the final stages of his illness. He co-authored the biography of Neil Harvey The Last Invincible, which was released in June of this year. Mallett was a fan favorite in the golden age of Australian cricket under the captaincy of Ian Chappell. < style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Ashley Mallett, Ian Chappell, Terry Jenner and Shane Warne. Source: News Limited The finger spinner was the understated side-kick of the dreaded Australian bowling strike of the 1970s, known as the era of the fast bowling demons Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson. He played in significant test series wins abroad against India and was part of the victorious Ashes team from the 1974-75 series. His record list, including his famous 8/59 figures against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval in 1972, confirms his reputation as one of the best finger spinners Australia has ever seen. He remains a popular figure in Australian cricket through his musings as an author, where he has published two books on his reflections on the sport and his career as a cricketer. He was also the co-author of the biography of Australian cricket legend Victor Trumpers. He is also remembered for his affectionate nickname that Rowdy bestowed on him for his baby-faced killer, choirboy looks playing in one of the toughest Australian cricket teams ever assembled. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The Australian team (back, left to right): Doug Walters, Jeff Thomson, Dennis Lillee, Max Walker, Ashley Mallett, Rick McCosker, Alan Turner; (front): Rodney Marsh, Ian Redpath, Ian Chappell, Ross Edwards, Greg Chappell for the 4th Test between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, January 4, 1975. (Photo by Patrick Eagar/Popperfoto/Getty Images) Source: News Corp Australia

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/aussie-test-cricket-cult-hero-dead-aged-76/news-story/5ef0540454dbdc99ef0bf26ecba1d972 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos