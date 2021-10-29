Expansion of college football playoffs: plans for eight, 12 teams to be explored

In 1994, a 25-member NCAA committee assigned to scout a College Football Playoff buried the lede.

Page 11 of the commission’s 22-page document, revealing the findings, lists the most important information: the post-season formats to consider.

Option A, the document says, is a one-match championship (something that happened to arrive four years later with the BCS). Option B is a four-team event that the document author calls a “Final Four Tournament.” (Twenty years later, of course, the CFP started with four teams.)

Finally, there are options C and D: (C) an eight-team playoff and (D) a 12-team playoff. Each would use a bracket made up of a combination of automatic qualifiers and big berths, and understanding this, the 12-teamer would grant the first four teams byes in the first round.

Sounds familiar?

“That’s where it all started,” said former UCLA administrator John Sandbrook, a member of that NCAA committee and the author of that 27-year report.

Nearly three decades later, college football executives will meet next week to examine the same models proposed years ago. The 10 conference commissioners along with Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick, the decision makers around the playoff expansion, will further explore the eight and 12 team formats during meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in Dallas.

Kirby Lee/US TODAY Sports

It’s the latest and arguably the most important chapter in a somewhat controversial and frustrating saga that’s been going on since June, when a subcommittee of conference commissioners announced a 12-team playoff format that initially garnered overwhelming praise, but was recently pushed back by their peers.

Commissioners go into meetings and have resolved or deemed solvable some of the issues addressed in this September story, including the Rose Bowl, media rights partners, and on-campus games. However, there are more obstacles in the way: As many as three league leaders, most notably the ACC, prefer an eight-team format.

“What’s holding us back is the eight against the twelve,” said a source.

If commissioners want to make a change to the current four-team model, all 11 must agree to the new play-off. They are in a time crunch and have about two months to either settle for a new format to be implemented in 2024 or postpone the expansion until ’26. The CFP’s 12-year contract with ESPN runs through the ’25 season, but is subject to change in the last two years.

Passing expansion to 12 would avoid millions. A 12-team playoff in 2024 and ’25 would bring in a combined $450 million in additional television revenue, sources say Illustrated Sports. An eight-team expansion wouldn’t bring in any additional revenue because it wouldn’t create more inventory.

More: What a 12-team playoff would look like after week 8

The commissioners have planned a second window for next week, but only if enough progress is made this week.

There is little confidence that they will reach an agreement next week. The more realistic possibility is that they continue talks next week or call off the expansion completely and return in 12-18 months to determine a new playoff contract and format starting in 2026.

“The problem is, are we going to meet again or are we going to stop?” asks one.

The eight-team vs. 12-team playoff battle is expected to take center stage in Dallas.

Proponents say an eight-team model (1) wouldn’t extend the regular season that much, which is important for athletes’ health and safety; (2) not infringe so much on the academic calendar; (3) give more protection to the historic bowl system; and (4) prevent too many teams from a single conference from gaining access.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey is among those pushing for a 12-team playoff. Vasha Hunt/US TODAY Sports

However, a deep chasm exists across each of the two eight-team models. Group of 5 commissioners say they won’t vote for an eight-team division that doesn’t give them an automatic berth in the field — a “Best 8,” as it’s known. Meanwhile, several commissioners, including the SEC’s Greg Sankey, are opposing an eight-team model that offers six automatic qualifiers to conference champions and two big places — a “6+2” format that they believe would omit worthy schools.

For a majority of the commissioners, the compromise is the proposal of 12 teams that allocates six large berths and six automatic places to league champions. Therefore, at least one conference commissioner believes the group will eventually settle for 12.

The commissioners made progress at their last meeting in Chicago, which was described as one of the best and fairest discussions they’ve had.

The executives concerned about a media rights partner holding the future of the playoff were put at ease during a media rights presentation. There is also a solution to the bowl game problem. The Rose Bowl, and any New Year’s Six bowl that wants to stay on its traditional date, could be a permanent quarter-final.

Much has been made of on-campus games in the first round, especially those that can take place in cold-weather environments. There is also a solution there: host schools could be given the flexibility to move a match to a regionally located indoor stadium.

Some are concerned about the extra games a 12-team format could mean for unpaid college athletes. At its maximum, the 12-team format adds two extra games over the current model (15 to 17 games). But the only way for a team to reach that 17 game mark is if it (A) plays in a conference championship game, (B) then plays in a first-round playoff game, and (C) then advances to the title game.

“The odds of playing a 17th game are slim,” said AAC commissioner Mike Aresco in the past. “You’d end up playing the same song with a team of eight and no byes.”

One of the biggest drawbacks of a “6+2” model is the teams it would leave off the field. For example, if the format had been used in 2014, Michigan State No. 8 would have been omitted; no. 20 Boise State, the sixth highest-ranked conference champion, would have made it onto the field.

In 2015, the eighth Notre Dame is missing the bracket and No. 18 Houston is in. In ’19, No. 8 Wisconsin isn’t in, but No. 17 Memphis is.

And there’s something else, says another frontrunner: “The fact that you’re 12 keeps about a third of members in the race until November. There is incredible value in that.”

And so, 27 years after one of the first real committees investigated a College Football Playoff, the leaders are in a similar position again. That year, in 1994, the 25-member committee finally recommended an eight-team model.

“We looked at 12,” said Cedric Dempsey, the former NCAA executive director who served on the committee. “And just from a timing standpoint about how long it will take to get through 12 was a concern. It felt like we could handle eight.”

However, the proposal was shot down by the NCAA board of directors. Charles Young, the UCLA chancellor who chaired the playoff committee, was so angry with the decision that he stormed out of the board meeting. At the time, opponents of the playoff cited four things: (1) academic and financial impact on players; (2) how the playoff proceeds would be distributed; (3) the impact on the bowl system; and, finally, (4) the structure of the play-off.

Some wanted only four teams. Others 12. And some more 16.

Sounds familiar?

Years later, Tom Hansen, the former Pac-10 commissioner involved in those playoff discussions in the 1990s, jokes, “Maybe there isn’t a perfect system.”

Maybe he’s right.

More College Football Coverage:

• What previous College Football playoffs would have looked like with 12 teams

• This time Jim Harbaugh is having fun

• Forde-Yard Dash: All eyes on the Big Ten East in the playoff race