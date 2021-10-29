Serena Williams shatters records of $60,000 sale

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian in New York in 2018. (Photo by Mike Pont/WireImage)

Serena Williams has not been spotted on the tennis court for months, but she still manages to break records.

The 23-time grand slam champion has not played since she retired from the opening round at Wimbledon in July and recently announced that her 2021 season is over.

But the American star is still making headlines.

It was revealed this week that a 2003 Williams rookie card sold at auction for US$44,280 – barely AU$60,000.

That figure is the highest ever for a women’s sports card, breaking the previous record of $34,440 for a 1993 rookie card held by soccer player Mia Hamm.

According to ESPNWilliams’ autographed card was purchased by Alt, an alternative asset trading platform, on behalf of a retail customer.

“People are accepting trading cards for women as collectibles,” said Ken Goldin, executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions.

“We have seen that gradually increase over the past three years, with a sharp increase in the second half of 2020 to 2021.

“On forum boards and social media, I see people searching for women’s sports cards.

“The effect you have with Serena is that there are a lot of people putting together GOAT collections. They want Pele, Ali, Jordan, Tiger, Brady… and they include Serena.

“I think that’s the biggest impact that elevates her cards above all other female athletes.”

Serena Williams hopes to be fit for Australian Open

Williams, 40, hopes to return to the WTA tour in time for the Australian Open in January.

However American great Pam Shriver recently said: she doubts Williams will be able to recover easily from too many injuries.

Obviously she got to a point where, with what we saw at Wimbledon, with the slip, the injury, she couldn’t finish Wimbledon,” said Shriver.

“She’s getting to a point where, physically, clearly, she’s walking that fine line, where it’s almost one injury to not be able to continue and that’s going to be a tough day for tennis and of course for her.”

Serena Williams at the United States Grand Prix. (Photo by Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

The injury forced Williams to skip US Open in August, stranding her on 23 Grand Slam titles.

She is still well behind the Australian great Margaret Court’s record.

The 40-year-old has not won a grand slam title since the Australian Open in 2017 and has been runner-up four times since then.

The American star is already the oldest woman to win a singles grand slam title, winning the 2017 Australian Open title at the age of 35 while pregnant.

Williams won 10 grand slam titles in her thirties, taking each crown at least twice and finishing second six times, at least once in all four events.

Whether or not she matches Court’s record, many consider her the greatest women’s tennis player ever.

“Anyway, she’s the greatest female player in my book who has ever played, one of the greatest athletes to have ever played,” said American legend John McEnroe.

