Table tennis makes me forget everything, life hasn’t been the same since Paralympics silver: Bhavina Patel | Goa News





The fame of Bhavina Patel, India's first ever Paralympic table tennis medalist, has spread beyond the country's borders.

Until a few months ago, not many people knew about Patel, despite some great achievements. She won silver at the Asian Para Games in 2018, gold at Para Bangkok Open in 2019 and is the undisputed champion in India, winning eight national championships.

Yet it cost a silver medal at the Paralympic Games in

I see a lot of changes after the silver at the Paralympics, Patel told YOU during a media interaction in the city on Friday. Before, who Bhavina Patel is was not even known to my neighbors, but now the world knows. Everyone in India knows it, thanks to the media attention. My life has changed.

Patel, who had polio as a toddler and has been walking with crutches ever since, moved to Ahmedabad to take a computer science course. Here she was introduced to table tennis and it was love at first sight.

Initially I started playing for fun, but after that my interest continued to grow. I also had the confidence and felt that this game can give a new direction to my life. When I play table tennis, I feel happy. I forget everything. Since my young days I have had many problems with a disability. Table tennis has helped me a lot, said Patel, who is in Goa on Saturday to attend the 18th anniversary of the Disability Rights Association of Goa (DRAG) in Porvorim.

Nothing has ever come easy for the 34-year-old.

She had to change trains, get into auto rickshaws and then on crutches to the table tennis table. Anyone would have given up on the pursuit, but Patel’s motivation was so strong she didn’t let anything get in the way.

People often see our handicap and not our talent. They view us as handicapped, as if it was a mistake to be born on Earth. Every day is a challenge for disabled people. We have to fight and it even starts in the morning when you have to get out of bed, Patel said.

She fought hard all her life. Nowhere was it more apparent than in Tokyo, where she upset some of the biggest names in para table tennis to win Paralympic silver in the class 4 women’s singles event.

In the semifinals, already assured of a bronze medal, she faced Zhang Miao, whom she had not beaten in 11 previous encounters. Patel performed when it mattered most, taking him over the world’s former No. 1 and current No. 3 with a stunning display across five games.

My dream has always been to win a medal at the Paralympics, Patel said. After I couldn’t make it to Rio 2016 (due to a technical problem), there were question marks. I also felt depressed and didn’t know what to do, but my husband and family continued to support me.

Even when Patel qualified for her Tokyo debut on such a big stage, she knew Paris 2024 wasn’t too far off. Then the Covid-19 pandemic forced everyone inside.

