Week 8 Fantasy Football Match-Ups for 2021 NFL Season





Best TE Matchups Hunter Henry at Chargers: Henry has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games, the longest current streak. He has scored double-digit fantasy points in four straights. The floor isn’t the safest if he doesn’t score, but in this favorable matchup he’s a TE1. The Chargers allowed the second most imaginative PPG to TEs at 7:27 p.m., which consists of 79 yards per game and five touchdowns. Tyler Higbee at Texans: The Texans allowed the fourth most imaginative PPG at 6:27 p.m. They gave up a league-high seven touchdowns for the position. Last week, they gave 16 fantasy points to Zach Ertz in his Cardinals debut. He was the fifth tight end to score double-digit fantasy points and the third to score 16 or more. Higbee sees enough weekly volume in the Rams bout to be a weekly TE1, but especially this week given the matchup. Other Favorable TE Matchups: Gerald Everett vs. Jaguars, Evan Engram at Chiefs, Anthony Firkser at Colts, TJ Hockenson vs. eagles. Toughest QB Matchups Tua Tagovailoa vs. bills: Tagovailoa has played well and benefited from good matchups as he also supposes. But the Bills are anything but a good matchup. They admitted the least fantasy PPG in the position (11.18). They allowed seven touchdowns, pass or rush, to QBs and have 10 interceptions per season. It’s a week to get away from Tagovailoa in one QB format. In two QB leagues, he is still in the game as QB2. Tom Brady at Saints: The Saints allowed the second-lowest fantasy PPG to QBs for 13.52 per game. They allowed six interceptions that passing or rushing TDs to QBs and nine interceptions. But Tom Brady is no ordinary QB. The Bucs offense is arguably the best in the league and Brady makes a strong MVP case. Brady played against the Saints three times last year, if you count the playoffs, he threw three touchdowns and got 20 fantasy points in two of them and in the other game he stayed at less than three fantasy points. He remains a QB1, but lower than normal. Other difficult QB matchups: Taylor Heinicke at Broncos, Justin Herbert vs. Patriots, Mac Jones at Chargers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nfl.com/news/week-8-fantasy-football-matchups-for-nfl-2021-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos