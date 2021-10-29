PHOTOS: New 307 Tennis Facility Holds Open House Friday As UW Cowgirls Duel In Montana State





Tennis instructor and 307 Tennis co-founder Eric Nokes visits the new facility (Gregory Hirst, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo The public is invited to view the new 307 Tennis facility (on the former site of the Wyoming Athletic Club) as it hosts a game between the University of Wyoming Cowgirls and Montana State Bobcats. Doors will open Friday, October 29 at 4 p.m. and games will begin at 6 p.m. and last three to four hours. Tennis instructor and 307 Tennis co-founder Eric Nokes visits the new facility (Gregory Hirst, Oil City)

It’s also a chance to see the facility for yourself, which co-founder Eric Nokes said is the endgame of 25 years for myself as a tennis coach and director of operations. Article continues below… Nokes said 307 Tennis is a private, membership-based, tennis-focused facility with a country club feel. Members have access 24 hours a day, can book game times online and have access to the ball machine. Nokes said he had his eye on purchasing the facility for at least two years, even before the WAC closed its doors due to bankruptcy in April 2020. Tennis instructor and 307 Tennis co-founder Eric Nokes visits the new facility (Gregory Hirst, Oil City)

He raised the capital to purchase the 74,000-square-foot facility with friend and coaching client JR Boyles and two other partners. There is a striking combination of the new and the familiar in the East End facilities. The renovations have been time-consuming, capital and sledgehammer-intensive, Nokes said, and cleanup work has continued through Monday’s soft opening leading up to Friday’s game. The upstairs ladies locker room has been completely redone (from the showers to the floor trusses) and there’s a brand new hardwood court for basketball, volleyball, and pickle that teams already rent. YOUR Cowgirls Tennis team at the new 307 Tennis facility (Gregory Hirst, Oil City) The weight and cardio equipment included with the purchase are also available to members. There is no plan to return the pool; Nokes said that is beyond the scope of his company. Nokes has already leased space to a hair salon and the massage therapist is expected to start work within a week. The squash courts are open for now, but Nokes said those and other areas on the north side of the facility are undescribed for future use. It’s amazing what they’ve done, said YOUR tennis coach Dean Clower. This place is going to be hopping. I give this place a year and there will be three or four hundred members. Angela Emery, secretary of the Casper Community Tennis Association, said tennis people had been eyeing the facility since the bankruptcy was announced, anxiously eyeing interested buyers in hopes that something like Nokes’ vision would win. 307 Tennis at the venue (Gregory Hirst, Oil City) Emery said the original facility in the indoor WAC was unique in Wyoming when it was built in 1978, though Jackson Hole and UW have since opened similar facilities. Tennis instructor and 307 Tennis co-founder Eric Nokes visits the new facility (Gregory Hirst, Oil City)

New hardwood floors at the gym at 307 Tennis (Gregory Hirst, Oil City) Related stories from Oil City News:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oilcity.news/community/2021/10/29/new-307-tennis-facility-holding-open-house-friday-as-uw-cowgirls-duel-montana-state/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos