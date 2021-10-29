IIHF is considering removing China’s men’s hockey team from Beijing 2022 Olympics, per report

The International Ice Hockey Federation is considering removing the Chinese men’s hockey team from the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. according to a report by The New York Times. If China stands up to be removed from the Games, it would be the first time an Olympic host has been removed from the hockey tournament.

IIHF president Luc Tardif said last month that the Chinese team could be removed from the men’s hockey tournament due to “inadequate sporting standard”.

“This question really arises for the men’s team, not the women’s team,” TardiftoldMedia agency France. “There will be matches for the Chinese team overseen by an IIHF official and after that a decision will be made. Watching a team be defeated 15-0 is not good for anyone, not for China or for ice hockey.”

If China is replaced, Norway would likely take their place in the tournament in 11th place.

The Chinese team has traditionally been made up of players from the Beijing-based Kunlun Red Star team, which plays in the Kontinental Hockey League, largely made up of teams based in Russia. The IIHF currently ranked China as the 32nd best team in the world and would face Canada and the United States in the opening round of the Olympic tournament.

The Red Star has won just five of their 22 games this season and is currently in last place in the league. In those 22 games, the Red Star has handed in 81 goals, while scoring just 48 in the KHL.

The IIHF will hold a board meeting next week that is likely to decide the fate of China. The Beijing Olympics are scheduled to begin on February 4.