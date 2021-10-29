Chicago Bulls F Patrick Williams to undergo wrist surgery and expected to miss the rest of the regular season, a source says





Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will undergo surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist, the team announced Friday. Williams fell from the sky Thursday night after a blatant foul by New York’s Mitchell Robinson, landing on his left wrist and suffering a serious dislocation, a source told ESPN. Williams is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season, the source said. The Bulls announced a four to six month time frame for Williams to recover from surgery.

1 Related There is hope Williams can return in time for the playoffs, the source said. The reformed Bulls are off to a 4-1 start this season. The loss of Williams is a major blow to Chicago, which counted on the No. 4 overall in the 2020 NBA draft to play a significant role this season. Williams missed most of the preseason after a sprained ankle. “It’s going to be a challenge, there’s no doubt about it,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after Friday’s practice. “We’re a little smaller in that position and we’ve played smaller there… but if you lose a guy like that, he can guard a lot of different positions and has the strength and size to deal with post-up players. , like Patrick does, it sure hurts.” After leaving Florida State as a freshman for the NBA, Williams, 20, showed promising flashes in his rookie season but struggled with consistency. A strong performance in the NBA summer league led the Bulls to hope he could make a jump in his progress this season alongside Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. “He’s put in a lot of work this summer, really working on his game, on his body, and he came in really motivated. It’s hard to miss a lot of time,” said Vucevic. “Especially for a young player you want to play. You want to find yourself within the team and establish yourself in this league and it is taken away from you. It is very difficult to deal with. We will be there to support him and stay with him him. He is a big part of this team and also the future of this team.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32504149/chicago-bulls-f-patrick-williams-surgery-dislocated-wrist-likely-rest-season The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos