Canyon Crest girls storm past Westview for CIF Open Division tennis title

Executing the strategy of veteran head coach Chris Blacks to perfection, the top-seeded Canyon Crest Academy (CCA) girls’ tennis team captured all nine doubles en route to a 13-5 victory over #3-seeded Westview in the CIF Open Division Championships Thursday, October 21 at the Barnes Tennis Center. It was Ravens’ third straight section title and fourth in a row, counting last year’s combined boy-girl crown when a pandemic one-time coed format was used.

After watching Westview play against the disturbing second-seeded Torrey Pines in the semifinals on Wednesday, October 20, Black decided on a game plan that he believed would give his teams enviable depth and minimize damage to the top Wolverines player, Kaila Barksdale, might inflict.

Asha Gidwani was one of five Raven seniors to win a fourth CIF team title. (Ken Grosse)

We know that Kaila is the best singles player in the province, so it didn’t make sense to pit one of our players who could take a win on another field against Kaila, Black said. We resigned ourselves to the possibility that she could win three games, but we knew that would only help strengthen the rest of our line-up and make us stronger.

Then you just hope they execute what they did today.

The extraordinary Barksdale, last season’s CIF singles titlist, played her part, bulldozing through three opponents without dropping a game. But on the other side of the equation, CCA’s three doubles teams all went undefeated, delivering nine of the ten points it took to clinch a win. The Ravens had enough firepower to grab four of the remaining six singles points (two from senior Lyna Fowler and one from Grace Wang and Mia Thiele) to get the job done.

Senior Lyna Fowler took a few singles points in CCA’s triumph. (Ken Grosse)

Sure, we relied on our depth today, as we have for the past few years, Black said. At CCA, our bread has always been buttered by having strong doubles teams.

In high school tennis there are a lot of teams with really talented singles, but if you have a team that can be versatile and can do both things, it will serve you well in the post season.

Junior Lillia Finnegan and freshman Yule Kang, the senior duo of Asha Gidwani and Sofia Ung, and the senior junior pair of Karina Parikh and Elina Shalaev were the force behind Blacks tactics where the double took center stage.

Westview senior Kaila Barksdale was dominant in singles. (Ken Grosse)

Gidwani and Fowler, who are both going to UC Irvine next year along with Ung, Parikh and Wang, were in the lineup for all four CIF runs. It was Fowler who scored the match seal and Gidwani and Ung who put the finishing touches to the afternoon competition.

It’s just awesome, said Gidwani, who played singles when CCA defeated Westview to win his second CIF banner in 2019. From the start of my freshman year, my goal was to win CIF and the fact that we’ve done it four times in a row is incredible, especially the way it all ended today.

I’m just so happy now I can’t describe it. This one means a little more because I will never be here again. It really touches my heart.

Junior Lillia Finnegan teamed up with freshman Yule Kang as part of a powerful CCA doubles squad. (Ken Grosse)

Black had a special place in his heart for this particular group of players, who emerged from the chaos of Covid to create their own place in CCA’s growing tennis legacy. These are players who had won CIF championships in star-type teams such as Katy Codd, Irene Huang, Emily Fowler and Giulia Hayer, he said. It was really nice for them to know that they could win one of their own.

From a personality standpoint, it was probably one of the most cohesive units we’ve had in years. There’s great senior leadership, no drama and the girls all really care about each other, it’s a team fighting for each other.

While he does expect to see Torrey Pines over his club’s net on Thursday, October 21, Black is familiar enough with Westview to know it wouldn’t be a walk in the park. We were confident we had a lineup that could win this match, but Westview is the team we faced for the championship in 2019 and we wouldn’t underestimate them, said Black, whose charge is Patrick Henry (15-year-old). 3) and defeated Del Norte (14-4) before hitting the zenith on Thursday, October 21. They definitely deserved that win over Torrey Pines, beating a team that we felt were in a coin flip, so we looked at them the same way.

Ravens rejoice after taking the fourth CIF crown in as many years.

Both teams are sending contingents to next week’s CIF (individual) singles and doubles championships (Fowler and Gidwani defend section doubles champions), starting Monday at the Balboa Tennis Center. They will also compete in the CIF Southern California Regionals, Nov. 19-20.