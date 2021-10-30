Sports
Blackhawks Ask Hockey Hall of Fame to Remove Brad Aldrich Name From Stanley Cup
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to list an assistant coach’s name engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the team’s race to the 2010 championship.
In a letter to Hall of Fame president Lanny McDonald dated Thursday, Wirtz wrote that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualified him from entering the Cup, and the team made a mistake in submitting his name.
“I humbly request the Hockey Hall of Fame to consider ‘x-ing’ on his behalf on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote. “While nothing can undo what he did, it seems absolutely wrong to keep his name on the most prestigious trophy in the sport.”
The Hall of Fame cannot remove a name from the Stanley Cup, but may decide to engrave a series of X’s to cover it up. In his letter, Wirtz pointed to the case of Basil Pocklington, the father of the former owner of Edmonton who had his name engraved on the trophy after the Oilers won the 1984 title, but was then dealt with at the request of the NHL because Basil Pocklington had nothing to do. do with the team.
“That decision reflects, among other things, the Cup’s storied history of engraving errors, misspellings, and errors that were eventually captured in silver or corrected afterwards,” Wirtz writes.
ESPN first reported on the letter. A message was left Friday by the AP requesting comment from the Hall of Fame.
Wirtz and the Blackhawks are picking up the pieces of the franchise’s shattered reputation after it released a report Tuesday detailing how the team’s senior leaders mistreated the allegations against Aldrich more than a decade ago.
The independent law firm review was commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by former first-round pick Kyle Beach for alleged sexual assault by Aldrich in 2010, and another filed by a former high school student Aldrich was convicted of assault in Michigan.
Rocky Wirtz said on Tuesday that he and Danny Wirtz, his son and the team’s CEO, were first made aware of the allegations ahead of the lawsuit’s filing in May, a claim by the owner that was also supported by the Jenner & Block report.
The AP typically does not identify people who claim to have been victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly. Beach spoke to TSN on Wednesday and posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday expressing his gratitude for the support he had received over the past few days.
Stan Bowman, general manager and president of hockey operations in Chicago, resigned in the wake of the report, and the Blackhawks announced that Al MacIsaac, another top hockey manager for the team, was no longer with the organization.
The NHL fined the team $2 million for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response.”
The fallout from what the Blackhawks did in 2010—particularly a three-week stint during the playoffs when they failed to respond to Beach’s allegations, allowing Aldrich to stay with the team while it celebrated the championship—reverberated through the league this week. NHL.
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville met NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, then resigned. Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff spoke to Bettman on Friday and the league announced that Cheveldayoff would not be disciplined.
Quenneville and Cheveldayoff were with the Blackhawks when Beach’s allegations were first reported to team leaders. Aldrich told investigators the meeting was by mutual consent.
