Take a look at National City’s coliving development that comes with a cheap renter price tag

After four years of hard work, San Diego resident and developer Andrew Malick recently met some of the tenants who now live in his company Common at Parco project, National City’s first coliving, mixed-use development.

Malick said he was playing table tennis with residents in the washroom of the residential buildings, which could pass as a lounge as there are sofas, games and bar chairs.

One of our first tenants, Sam, is from Beijing. This is his first home in the United States. He was playing ping-pong with his coliving roommate, who had also moved to the United States from Nepal, said Malick, CEO of Malick Infill Development, which built the project with Protea Properties. They didn’t know each other and these guys are like best friends now.

The common areas such as the laundromat and the desire to live within walking distance of local amenities, including transportation, bring tenants together at Common at Parco, Malick added.

National Citys Parco’s shared laundry room doubles as a game room with a ping pong table and arcade game. (Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The completion of the buildings, coupled with the recent opening of the new Food Hall Market on September 8, marks a major milestone for National City in its efforts to make downtown a more desirable destination and create 10-minute neighborhoods, where residents can meet their daily needs. a short walking or cycling distance.

It’s about revitalization. It’s a new heartbeat because we can feel the energy. There is excitement that we as a community deserve this kind of environment, said the mayor of the national city, Alejandra Sotelo-Solis. We don’t have to leave our community. In fact, people are starting to come to National City. We created those 10 minute communities where you don’t have to get in your car to experience and enjoy.

Located on the corner of 8e Street and B Avenue, the mixed-use development has 127 contemporary furnished and unfurnished studios, one and two bedroom apartments, two bedroom terraced houses and furnished coliving suites. The building has a shared rooftop lounge for community events and extras such as broadband internet, weekly cleaning and units equipped with basic household necessities. It also includes two floors of on-site parking and commercial areas on the ground floor for shops and small offices. Some local businesses that have expressed interest in the commercial spaces include a bakery, gym, restaurant and barber shop, Malick said.

Common at Parco was completed at the end of the summer and has since attracted hundreds of tenants, said Phoebe Dinner, spokesperson for property manager Common. Over the course of the past month, when leasing opened, the occupancy rate quickly reached 50 percent.

Rent is one if not the main attraction of the property. Space in a coliving suite starts at $960 a month and studios run for about $1,500.

The concept of coliving, where tenants live together in shared spaces, is what gives the high-end building a less expensive price tag, said Malick, adding that rent isn’t income-related and stays within the median of 80 to 110 percent. income category for the area.

1/6 National City, CA – October 28: An outdoor communal lounge in Parco, a new mixed-use development in National City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune

(Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune) 2/6 National City, CA – October 28: The living area in a Parco studio apartment in National City features a pull out bed. (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

(Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune) 3/6 National City, CA – October 28: The living space in a Parco studio apartment in National City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

(Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune) 4/6 National City, CA – October 28: Parco, a new mixed-use development in National City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in National City, CA. (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

(Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune) 5/6 National City, CA – October 28: A community lounge in Parco, a new mixed-use development in National City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune

(Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune) 6/6 National City, CA – October 28: Parco, a new mixed-use development in National City on Thursday, October 28, 2021 in National City, CA. (Jarrod Valliere / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

(Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Housing is expensive and the first thing you can do (live in) is share some of the cost of common areas with more people and that lowers the rent, Malick said. If you can convince someone to live in a smaller space, you can fit more people into a building. This reduces the cost of land per resident and construction.

Resident Jordan Jennings, 23, lives in an apartment and said that while he has more amenities in his unit, the common areas have become spaces for connecting with neighbors since he moved a week ago.

I’m in the military. I just got stationed here. So I don’t really know the area, he said. The people here are really cool. They helped me and told me about cool places around. On the roof I plan to hang out and edit photos and videos.

Sotelo-Solis, who toured the development Thursday, said she sees the residential building creating a very different community environment. We’ve talked about it as the three S’s: sailors, students, and seniors. That will be an intergenerational opportunity for many.

National City, CA – October 28: The mural outside Parco in National City was led by James Halliday. (Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Bringing it all together with a dash of National City history and culture, the building’s exterior features a large mural and metalwork created through a collaboration with the developer and local non-profit organization A Reason to Survive (ARTS ). The organization was behind the beautification project of an auctioned house that once stood on the site of Common at Parco.

There’s kind of a lineage that ARTS has with this space, and it’s really exciting to be able to come back with developers, said James Halliday, the nonprofit’s executive director. He said the simple, earth-colored mural depicts the (Paradise Creek) stream that runs through National City and that the abstract views are the mountains we see. The metal piece is an abstract take on the street pattern.