One of the greatest games of Matt Nagy’s career could happen without him

In the days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, Bears coach Matt Nagy began preparing special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for the possibility that he would be in charge at Soldier Field on Sunday. They went through a variety of hypothetical situations, from how to interact with assistant coaches and players to how to navigate moments and mentality during the game against the 49ers.

Just different scenarios and different things so I can help him as much as possible, Nagy said Friday. Some things he may not think about on match day.

Nagy also began preparing for a quirky scenario that one of the most important games of his tenure with the Bears could take place with him nowhere near Soldier Field.

The difference between a win and a loss on Sunday is the gap between a .500 record and a three-game losing streak, between the Bears who were part of the playoff call during Week 10, or, if they also lose to the Steelers in prime time November 8, stuck in another months-long freefall.

The Bears have yet to lose a game in which they were favorites this season. If that changes on Sunday, it could affect the tenor of the season and Nagy’s job security at the end of it.

Nagy held team meetings on Zoom last week and watched practice videos, but he is forced to quarantine until he can test negative for the virus on consecutive days. That’s enough to sour Nagy’s bright side.

I don’t think frustration is a good word, Nagy said. I think you’re eager and you want to be able to be there with your boys. And probably the biggest challenge going through this is making sure everyone is doing the best they can. And that’s where just talking through things, it’s easy to [use] technology to do that now. …

But you just don’t feel that way, do you? Because you’re not there.

Tabor said he is ready to lead the team on Sunday if needed.

You’ve always prepared yourself for that all your life, said Tabor, who last served as head coach in 2001, when he ran NAIA Culver-Stockton for a year. I’ve seen a lot of football matches and thought about that sort of thing. So if it ever comes up, put yourself in a good position to help the team.

The irony is, after Nagy delegated play-calling to Offensive Coordinator Bill Lazor in the wake of the Bears’ loss to the Browns in Week 3, he leaned hard in a personality-driven coaching style. In the bleak days after the loss, Nagy gathered his offensive players and even asked them for advice on how to adjust the playbook.

The night before the game against the Buccaneers, Nagy held an emotional team meeting where, according to running back Khalil Herbert, he showed how much he cares about him and what he means to this team and how he wants to bring us together.

The Bears then lost 38-3.

Nagy has been saying all month that he can be more connected on game day with everyone from the quarterback to his defense. However, instead of bringing the team together for the past week, Nagy stood apart from it.

Nagy is left in a lose-lose situation. If the Bears win without him, fans pushing for his impeachment will argue that he is not needed. If they lose, the same people will paint the bears as a sinking ship without a leader.

Last week, Nagy described the possibility of his absence as odd, unique and weird at various times. And then he admitted he didn’t know what it would feel like to be the first Bears head coach to miss a game since Mike Ditka suffered a mild heart attack in 1988.

I wish I could tell you, he said, but I have no idea what it will be like.

Maybe he’ll find out on Sunday.