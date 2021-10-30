Australia mourns spin bowling great Ashley Mallett

Former Australian Test bowler Ashley Mallett is mourned by the cricketing world after his death on Friday, aged 76. (Photo by Alan Gilbert Purcell/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

The Australian cricket world has reacted with sadness after the death of spin bowling great Ashley mallett, 76 years old.

Mallett died Friday in Adelaide after a long battle with cancer, having played 38 tests for Australia following his 1968 debut.

Only Nathan Lyon (399 wickets) and Hugh Trumble (141) top Mallett as off-spinners, with a throw of 8/59 against Pakistan in 1972 arguably his finest performance.

Nicknamed ‘Rowdy’ for his quietly spoken nature, Mallett rose to fame on his second overseas tour for Australia when Bill Lawry’s team took a 3-1 win over India.

A haul of 10 wicket in the fifth and final Test helped him to a total of 28 for the series, averaging just under 20.

There was an outpouring of grief on social media for Mallett, who had a widely respected career in journalism following his retirement from first-class cricket in 1980.

Mallett started his career in WA, but with spinners Tony Lock and Tony Mann ahead of him in the pecking order, he made the move to South Australia.

The move proved to be a masterstroke, with Mallett thriving in a premier career that would eventually span 183 games.

Mallett scored a legion of fans after his playing career ended due to his writing.

In that sense, he was active until recently, co-authoring Neil Harvey’s biography The Last Invincible, which came out in June.

Pat Cummins quickly on track for Australia

Meanwhile, Australian vice-captain Pat Cummins described the sense of “relief” he felt when he made an immediate impact with the ball on returning from a five-month absence from cricket.

The fast right arm was a late arrival to join Australia’s Twenty20 World Cup squad in the UAE this month, but got off to a flying start with figures of 1-17 and 2-34 in tournament opening wins over South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The nifty appearances came after Cummins chose to stay home in Sydney with his pregnant partner instead of touring the West Indies and Bangladesh mid-year, training with NSW during the port city’s COVID-19 lockdown.

He had not previously played a competitive game since the IPL was postponed in April.

Pat Cummins was happy to make an impact against Sri Lanka in Australia’s T20 clash against them after being sidelined for several months. (Photo by Michael Steele-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

If Cummins’ form and fitness continue, not only does it bode well for Australia’s chances of lifting the T20 crown for the first time, but the 28-year-old is also set for a massive Ashes series on home soil this summer.

“A little bit of relief, but this (World Championship) has been on my calendar as my main goal for the last four or five months,” said Cummins.

“I spent a lot of time bowling the T20 and last year we had a similar scenario where we had a big break before flying to England for those T20s and one day matches.

“This time I felt like I knew what to do before coming here.

“I’m really happy with how I bowled and it’s all come together so far.”

Heading into their heavyweight clash with England on Sunday morning (AEDT), Australia is very confident after a “complete” performance against Sri Lanka.

A third consecutive win would be a big step towards a semi-final place.

