



He has seen the football program flourish under Coach Dave Clawsons. When asked how he felt about the Wake Forest football teams’ current 7-0 record, McCreary said simply delighted. During my eight years at Wake Forest, Bob McCreary’s transformational leadership and generosity helped lay the foundation for our program to compete at the highest levels, said Clawson. Van McCreary Field House, Sutton Sports Performance Center and the Christian McCreary Nutrition Zone, the commitment to provide the best facilities and staff functions to assist our student-athletes on and off the field has enabled us to recruit young men who our university make community proud. Overall, Bob’s generous support of our football program is second to none. Wake Forest will honor McCreary during the October 30 Homecoming football game. Demon Deacon defensive lineman and team captain Miles Fox said he is grateful for McCrearys’ generosity. I would like to personally thank Bob McCreary and so many other generous donors for their commitment to helping my fellow student athletes and me achieve all of our goals on and off the field. Wake Forest is truly a special university where we can compete at the highest level and earn a degree that will have an impact on our families and communities long after my career in Winston-Salem is completed. McCreary’s main gift will provide a strong foundation for the project. The completion of the 60,000-square-foot complex is dependent on support from other donors, and additional fundraising is underway for the complex. I see this as the final piece of the puzzle, McCreary said. This project starts the 4th quarter of an hour drive that will complete the athletics quadrant of the Wake Forests Reynolda campus.

