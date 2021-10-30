For tennis lovers, Anguilla has the perfect combination of wind, courts and talent





Anguilla sits in the balmy waters of the Caribbean Sea, but its location at the region’s most northeastern point gives it a quirky geographical feature: There’s nothing but the ocean between the island and Nova Scotia, 1,828 miles to the north. That means there’s a near-constant breeze that shifts from a gentle breeze of cool air to a brisk gale — exhilarating conditions for tennis players in the grueling heat of a West Indian court.

Tennis is what brought me to Anguilla last spring with my family where we stayed Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection– a 25-acre retro-chic estate with candy-colored villas, three lush beaches and two clay courts. My first few games saw classic Anguillan weather that was just hot enough to help me sweat out my daily serving of rum, but crisp enough to keep me from wilting.

My playing partner was Sunzahra Liburd Banks of the Anguilla Tennis Academy (the resort can match interested guests of all levels with academy students; they can also play on the academy courts for a $10 fee). Banks, 20, was about to leave for Savannah State University on a tennis scholarship, but thanks to the pandemic, she was still honing her skills on the island last winter playing with hotel guests and teaching classes. She is one of 13 locals who have received scholarships to American universities through the academy in recent years.

“Coach Mitch saw my potential and told me how far I could go,” said Banks, who started playing in one of the academy’s summer programs as a five-year-old. “Coach Mitch” is Mitchelle Lake, who founded the academy on two public courts in 1996 and established its permanent home in the village of Blowing Point in 2007. It has become a breeding ground for Caribbean tennis talent, with six neat courts, an after-school program and a constant stream of visiting coaches from abroad.

The academy is also what makes Anguilla so special to a tennis-obsessed tourist, whether you’re a novice or, like me, an unhealthy competitive recreational player whose first assignment for a trip is typing the word tennis in the search box of various hotel websites. The academy sends coaches and batting partners to both the Malliouhana and Four Seasons Resort & Residences Anguilla.

Hotels are, in fact, the only game in town on most Caribbean islands – both for guests and for the tennis-playing staff, who receive a few precious hours of off-the-clock training. Mitch Lake is no exception. As a child, he hitchhiked seven miles from his home to Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel, on the southwestern tip of the island, where he was an assistant to the head of the tennis program. There, Lake met a patron who wrote him letters of recommendation for a tennis scholarship in the United States. Now he pays it in advance.

Bee Cap Juluca, the courts are nestled behind the sugary dunes of Maundays Bay and surrounded by scarlet bougainvillea. Shawn Romney, the resort’s tennis head, grew up playing and working at the hotel with Lake. He also went to college with him. Now he runs the business, hires academy students and is a role model for the island’s tennis-obsessed youth.

Against Romney, I fought what I thought was a valiant battle, holding the established level for the first six games before overwhelming me with an accuracy only achieved by someone who has spent a lifetime on that particular field.

In Caribbean resorts, workers usually drift away from tennis as they grow out of their jobs. But Romney and Lake have turned the relationship into a situation that is really beneficial for the young locals. The hope is that many of them will lead a new generation in a regional tennis boom. As for tennis tourists like me, Anguilla remains the undisputed ace of the Caribbean.

A version of this story first appeared in the November 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure underneath the head The Game Changers

