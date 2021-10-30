Sports
Chicago Asks Hockey Hall of Fame to Cover Assistant Name on Stanley Cup
Chicago NHL team owner Rocky Wirtz wants the Hockey Hall of Fame to list an assistant coach’s name engraved on the Stanley Cup after the assistant was accused of sexually assaulting a player during the run-up to the game. championship of 2010.
In a letter to Hall of Fame president Lanny McDonald dated Thursday, Wirtz wrote that Brad Aldrich’s conduct disqualified him from entering the Cup, and the team made a mistake in submitting his name.
“I humbly request the Hockey Hall of Fame to consider ‘x-ing’ on his behalf on the Stanley Cup,” Wirtz wrote. “While nothing can undo what he did, it seems absolutely wrong to keep his name on the most prestigious trophy in the sport.”
“That decision reflects, among other things, the Cup’s storied history of engraving errors, misspellings, and errors that were eventually captured in silver or corrected afterwards,” Wirtz writes.
McDonald spoke Friday with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly about Wirtz’s letter, according to a statement from the Hall.
“The parties agree that this request is appropriate and that they will continue to engage in further dialogue, including with the Stanley Cup administrators, on how best to implement this request,” the statement said.
shattered reputation
ESPN first reported on the letter. A message was left Friday by the AP requesting comment from the Hall of Fame.
Wirtz and Chicago are picking up the pieces of the franchise’s shattered reputation after it released a report Tuesday detailing how the team’s senior leaders mistreated the allegations against Aldrich more than a decade ago.
The independent law firm review was commissioned by the team in response to two lawsuits filed against the franchise: one by former first-round pick Kyle Beach for alleged sexual assault by Aldrich in 2010, and another filed by a former high school student Aldrich was convicted of assault in Michigan.
Rocky Wirtz said on Tuesday that he and Danny Wirtz, his son and the team’s CEO, were first made aware of the allegations ahead of the lawsuit’s filing in May, a claim by the owner that was also supported by the Jenner & Block report.
The AP typically does not identify people who claim to have been victims of sexual assault unless they come forward publicly. Beach spoke to TSN on Wednesday and posted a statement on Twitter on Thursday expressing his gratitude for the support he had received over the past few days.
Beach to meet Bettman, NHLPA leader Saturday
Beach is scheduled to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and NHL Players Association leader Donald Fehr via separate Zoom talks on Saturday. Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in his lawsuit, said Fehr’s time had been confirmed and they were still finalizing the schedule for the Bettman meeting.
VIEW | Sheldon Kennedy calls on the competition to make systemic changes:
Loggans said Bettman and Fehr had contacted her every time to meet Beach.
“Kyle’s response was that he’s happy they’re paying attention to what he brought to their attention 10 years ago,” Loggans told AP. “So he’s very curious what they have to say.”
According to the Chicago report, Fehr has been approached twice about allegations related to Aldrich, including by a Beach confidant. Fehr told investigators he could not remember either conversation, but did not deny that they had taken place.
Fehr said in a statement Wednesday night that there was “no doubt” that Beach’s system had failed and that “we are part of that system.”
Stan Bowman, Chicago’s general manager and president of hockey operations, resigned in the wake of the report, and Chicago announced that Al MacIsaac, another of the team’s top hockey executives, was no longer with the organization.
The NHL fined the team $2 million US for “the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and inadequate and untimely response.”
Bowman, Quenneville resign
The fallout from what Chicago did in 2010, specifically a three-week stint in the playoffs when they failed to respond to Beach’s allegations, allowing Aldrich to stay with the team while it celebrated its championship, has reverberated through the NHL this week. .
Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville met NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday, then resigned. Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff spoke to Bettman on Friday and the league announced that Cheveldayoff would not be disciplined.
Quenneville and Cheveldayoff were with Chicago when Beach’s allegations were first reported to team leaders. Aldrich told investigators the meeting was by mutual consent.
