Sports
Pressure mounts on Bears rookie QB Justin Fields heading into the 49ers game
Justin Fields’ rookie year with the Bears will be full of firsts, and he’s already had a few.
But here’s a new one: for the first time, he’s under a lot of pressure. All the patience rookies usually get has waned after successive disastrous appearances that kept the Bears below .500 and raised the stakes for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
It was right around this time the last two years that the Bears season fell apart, and it certainly looks like they’ve arrived at that point again. Which way it goes depends on Fields.
He’s been given some leeway over the past two weeks as he pitted against all-time greats in the Packers Aaron Rodgers and the Buccaneers Tom Brady, but there will be little tolerance if he stumbles against a mediocre 49ers defence.
In the final two games, Fields threw one touchdown and four interceptions, posted a 58.4 passer rating and lost two fumbles while losing with a combined score of 62-17. Those were his fourth and fifth career starts, but he’s nearing the end of the rookie job. It’s time to leave, but how?
Just play better, Fields said. It’s that simple.
It’s corny, but he’s right. As obvious as it is to say, he really needs a good game.
And the 49ers offer an opportunity.
They are not the Lions, but they are 21st in defense scoring, 20th in opponent’s pass score, 17th in opponent’s completion percentage and have only one interception in 194 passes against them. They also rank 21st in opponent’s yards per rush, so Fields should have a reliable running game in his favor.
That said, they probably look at the bears the same way.
They scored the third lowest points in the NFL at 14.4 per game and are one of only two teams to have broken 25 points in a game.
Were very close to a breakout game, Fields said. All we have to do is put the little plays together… Were close.
Fortunately for him, there is still enough enthusiasm that people want to believe him. His talent is undeniable. But amid coaching failures, offensive line struggles and his own mistakes, it hasn’t translated into a dynamic performance.
Not only is he last in the league in passer rating at 61.8, he hasn’t broken down much as a runner, with 20 yards per game. According to Pro Football Reference, nearly 25% of his passes were off-target. Admittedly, it’s tough when he’s pressured 26% of his relapse and fired a league high 22 times.
But, to Fields’ credit, none of this seems to deter him. He gave a staunch response to being beaten 38-3 by the Buccaneers and continues to review his failures and the crimes clinically.
No matter how many picks I throw, no matter how many L’s we take, I keep going, he said. That’s just the fact. And that’s just who I am. Never stop.
It would be better to stop all picks and L’s sooner or later, but he made his point. His composure really is an asset in this scenario, and his mentality exudes confidence in Halas Hall at a time when the Bears desperately crave it.
If [bad performance] If you make sure you’re different, it’s going to be a long career, said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. There will be so many ups and downs in this game. His steadfastness is the right way.
But it must yield something. Fields has consistently treated himself appropriately, whether it was waiting for coach Matt Nagy’s fix of Andy Dalton being the starter or getting through the offensive lines. But at some point, his clever moves behind the scenes have to translate into a big performance on stage.
