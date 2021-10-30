Hickey on hockey: a Stanley Cup at what price?

The NHL’s response to the Chicago Blackhawks scandal shows that the league is unclear on the concept of doing the right thing. Photo by Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Article content The Chicago Blackhawks’ mistreatment of the 2010 sexual abuse allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich should have been a teaching moment.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But it seems the National Hockey League is unclear on the concept of doing the right thing. In the wake of a bomb threat that led to the resignation of Blackhawks director Stan Bowman and Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville for their roles in a cover-up, the NHL issued a memo titled Fostering a Safe and Inclusive Culture. It requires all league personnel and players to immediately report any conduct that is manifestly inappropriate, illegal or demonstrably abusive to Commissioner Gary Bettman and his deputy Bill Daly. What do you say? How did these guys get through law school? Did they miss the multiple choice question in Criminal Justice 101: What do you do if you discover a criminal offense? A) File a report with the police. B) File a report with the police. C) File a report with the police. NS) All of the above.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Blackhawks should have done that in 2010, when they learned that Aldrich had sexually assaulted Kyle Beach, who had joined the team after completing his junior career with the Everett Silvertips. Jake Allen slams the door on Sharks to help Canadiens catch San Jose jinx In the Habs Room: Jake Allen places his first shutout as a Canadien Canadien’s power play is vibrant in every way | HI/O bonus Had they done the right thing, the Blackhawks would have been spared lawsuits; the team and the NHL would not have been embarrassed by the scandal, some careers could have been saved and, most importantly, Aldrichs’ career as a sexual predator would have hit a roadblock. But the Blackhawks effectively swept the matter under the rug at a meeting of key team personnel on May 23, 2010. The meeting was attended by Bowman and director of hockey operations Al MacIsaac, along with President and CEO John McDonough, Quenneville, Assistant GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, and Executive Vice President Jay Blunk.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As the story gained popularity this year, Quenneville and Cheveldayoff both lied about their knowledge of the incident. Quenneville resigned as head coach of the 7-0 Panthers on Thursday, but it was a forced resignation because Bettman said he would be required to sign a future contract with Quenneville in the NHL. On Friday, the NHL said there would be no penalty for Cheveldayoff, who is the GM of the Winnipeg Jets, for not being involved in the Blackhawks decision-making. According to the report prepared by a third-party law firm, Quenneville said the team had worked hard to reach the Western Conference finals and now they couldn’t handle it. The team’s director of human resources said McDonough had told her that the group meeting on May 23 had decided not to alert human resources or outside legal counsel so as not to disrupt team chemistry.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In short, winning set a precedent for the wellbeing of a borderline prospect who would never play in the NHL. Aldrich was allowed to resign after Chicago won the Stanley Cup, but he left with a severance package, plus a playoff bonus, a ring and a day with the Cup, which bears his name. Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz has asked that Aldrich’s name be removed from the Cup, but at the same time he’s having his lawyers fight Beach and a high school student who was abused by Aldrich in 2013. There are questions about whether the Blackhawks made any recommendations for Aldrich at Miami University in Ohio, where he was charged with abusing two men, and in high school in his hometown of Houghton, Michigan. There, he was sentenced to nine months in prison for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Also in this case, the NHLPA looks bad. Donald Fehr and the league failed to inform USA Hockey of Aldrich’s past when he worked with a number of international teams in 2011 after he left the Blackhawks. We should mention that the NHL has fined the Blackhawks $2 million, which seems like a lot of money, but isn’t much of a deterrent to a team paying more than that to bury Brett Connolly in the minors. If NHL wanted to get serious, they should have considered taking that amount off the Chicago salary cap for a few seasons. Price to Beijing? In case you missed it, Canadien’s goalkeeper Carey Price has been shortlisted 55 players for Canada’s entry into the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. It is actually a list of 56 players because there is a question about P availability rice. He is in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and he must put his mental and physical health first before making a decision to play in the Olympics. In fact, huh e must consider the same factors before returning to the Canadiens. [email protected] twitter.com/zababes1 Related

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.